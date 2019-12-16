Activating Your Angels

40-Day Prophetic Bootcamp

Day 1: Activating Your Angels

Credit: Kenneth Copeland Ministries

When we are abiding in God—obeying His Word, seeking Him with all our hearts, loving Him and others—we have the right to utilize the ministry of angels God has provided. It’s part of our salvation package! He provided these powerful beings to aid us on the earth, to bless us, and to minister to us.

If you haven’t been tapping into this powerful, supernatural resource, begin today with these five ways to put your angels to work.”

Speak God’s Word:

When you find yourself in a situation—one of possible physical danger, where you need deliverance, divine intervention, or one where you require material or financial help—Speak the Word of God! This allows your angels to minister to you on your behalf—to work for you, to intervene.

Psalm 34:7:

“The angel of the Lord encamps all around those who fear Him, And delivers them.”

Command Your Angels:

You have been given the authority to can command your angels to move on your behalf to carry out the God’s will concerning you. (Psalm 103:20).

Hebrews 1:14:

“Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?”

Pray for Angels:

When you ask God to deploy your angels, He will do so. In Mark 26:52-53, Yeshua said that God would have sent twelve legions of angels to His rescue had He asked for them. Prayer will release angels on your behalf. Every time you leave your house, ask that angels protect you in every vehicle you ride in, every building you walk in, and every situation.

Matthew 26:53b:

“….do you think that I cannot now pray to My Father, and He will provide Me with more than twelve legions of angels?

Call On The Name of Yeshua:

Call on the name of Yeshua. Angels respond to the name above all names and will come to your rescue. The Name of Yeshua is powerful! When you’re in a situation where you need help, call on His Name.

Philippians 2:10-11:

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

Thank God for His Help:

When you trust and believe that God will send His angels to help you (Psalm 91:11), you are receiving their intervention by faith. Thank Him and praise Him because He has given His angels charge over you. Thank Him for providing you with an entire army to enforce what is rightfully yours.

Isn’t it good to know you don’t have to depend on your own abilities for protection and deliverance? Get your angels involved in your life.

Psalms 91:11:

“For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways.”

God’s will is for you to enjoy everything that He has provided for your through Yeshua. God will provide you with all the help that you’ll ever need!”

Revelation 4:8b:

“Day and night they never stop saying: “ ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty,’who was, and is, and is to come.”

Assignment:

PRAY – Let’s build our spiritual endurance by praying an hour each day.

JOURNAL –Write in your prayer journal. Wait in the presence of the Lord. Hear what God is saying to you about the plans that He has for you. We are training our ear to hear from God. Speak out in prayer concerning that which Abba has shown you. You are strengthening your prophetic voice.

REMAIN FOCUSED – We are accomplishing a great work in the realm of the Spirit! Let us cancel every assignment of distraction or discouragement that would hinder our progress over the next 40-days.

Prayer:

Father, I thank You that You have created (angels) ministering spirits to minister to me on the earth just like they ministered to Yeshua when He walked the earth. Father, please activate angels on assignment in my life to help me do what You’ve called me to do. Father, I thank You that You hear my prayers. I thank You for the angels that excel in strength on my behalf, in Yeshua’s name. “

Worship Experience:

Additional Resources:

