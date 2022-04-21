fbpx

God Fights F0r Me

All Night Prayer Sessions

Are you facing an insurmountable obstacles? Do you feel overwhelmed by life’s circumstances?  Then call on the name of JESUS – our God who fights for YOU!  Proverbs 18:10 says, The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.”  

“For the Lord your God is he that goeth with you, to fight for you against your enemies, to save you.” (Duet 20:4)

 

Are you struggling with loneliness?  If so, find comfort in the companionship of God.  God will always send a friend when you need a friend.  However, when God pulls you to Himself, understand this: ‘sometimes alone time means that God wants to spend some quality time with you.”

 

Atomic Prayer: Combating Cancer Through Prayer

