NEILAH SERVICE

During Yom Kippur, there are services all day long. In Jewish tradition, if your name is not in the Book of Life by the end of Yom Kippur, you will die some time during the year. Neilah is the final service of Yom Kippur. At the sounding of the shofar, often referred to as ‘The Last Trumpet’ the books are closed, and your fate is sealed.

Leader – Praiseworthy are those who dwell in Your house; may they Always praise You, Selah!

Praiseworthy is the people for whom this is so, praiseworthy is the people whose God is Yehovah.

PSALM 145 “A psalm of praise by David”

I will exalt You, my God, O King; and I will bless Your Name forever and ever.

Every day I will bless You, and I will praise Your Name forever and ever.

Great is Yehovah and greatly to be praised; and His greatness is unsearchable.

One generation shall praise Your works to another and shall declare Your mighty acts.

I will meditate on the glorious splendor of Your majesty and on Your wonderous works.

Men shall speak of the might of Your awesome acts, and I will declare Your greatness.

They shall utter the memory of Your great goodness and sing of Your righteousness.

Yehovah is gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and great in mercy.

Yehovah is good to all, and His tender mercies are over all His works.

All Your works shall praise You, O Yehovah, and Your saints shall bless You.

They shall speak of the glory of Your kingdom and talk of Your power,

To make known to the sons of men His mighty acts, and the glorious majesty of His kingdom.

Your kingdom is an everlasting kingdom, and Your dominion endures throughout all generations.

Yehovah upholds all who fall and raises up all who are bowed down.

The eyes of all look expectantly to You and You give them their food in due season.

You open Your hand and satisfy the desire of every living thing.

Yehovah is righteous in all His ways, gracious in all His works.

Yehovah is near to all who call on Him, to all who call upon Him in truth.

He will fulfill the desire of those who fear Him; He also will hear their cry and save them.

Yehovah preserves all who love Him, but the wicked He will destroy.

My mouth shall speak the praise of Yehovah, and all flesh shall bless His holy name forever and ever.

The words of Yehovah, “A redeemer shall come to Zion and to those of Jacob who repent from willful sin. And as for Me, this is My covenant with them,” said Yehovah, “My spirit that is upon you and My words that I have placed in your mouth shall not be withdrawn from your mouth, nor from the mouth of your offspring, not from the mouth of your offspring’s offspring,” said Yehovah, “from this moment and forever.” You are the Holy One, enthroned upon the praises of Israel. And one angel will call to another and say:

“Holy, holy, holy is Yehovah, Master of Legions, the whole earth is filled with His glory.”

“The doorposts shook at the sound of their shouting, and the house was filled with smoke. Then I said, ‘Woe is me! I too am doomed! – because I, a man of unclean lips, have seen with my own eyes the King, Yehovah Tzva-ot!’

“One of the s’rafim flew to me with a glowing coal in his hand, which he had taken with tongs from the altar. He touched my mouth with it and said, ‘Here! This has touched your lips. Your iniquity is gone, your sin is atoned for.’ Then I heard the voice of Yehovah saying, ‘Who should I send? Who will go for Us?’

I answered, ‘I’m here, send me!’” [Isaiah 6:3-8]

[We contemplate our frailty, our sins, and our need for a redeemer.]

SHEMONEH ESREI – AMIDAH

כִּי שֵׁמ יְהֹוָה אֶקְרָא הָבוֹ גְֹדֶל לֵאלֹהֵינוּ אֲדֹנָי שְׂפָתַי תִּפְתָּח, וּפִי יַגִּיד תְּהִלָּתֶךָ.

When I call out the Name of Yehovah, ascribe greatness to our God.

My Lord, open my lips, that my mouth may declare Your Praise.

AVODOT – Patriarchs

Blessed are You, Yehovah, our God and the God of our forefathers, God of Abraham, God of Isaac, and God of Jacob; the great, mighty, and awesome God, the supreme God, Who bestows beneficial kindnesses and creates everything, Who recalls the kindnesses of the Patriarchs and brings a Redeemer to their children’s children, for His Name’s sake, with love.

Remember us for life, O King Who desires life, and seal us in the Book of Life – for Your sake, O Living God.

O King, Helper, Savior, and Shield. Blessed are You, Yehovah, Shield of Abraham.

G’VUROT – God’s Might

You are eternally mighty, Yehovah, the Resuscitator of the dead are You; abundantly able to save, Who sustains the living with kindness, resuscitates the dead with abundant mercy, supports the fallen, heals the sick, releases the confined, and maintains His faith to those asleep in the dust. Who is like You, O Master of mighty deeds, and who is comparable to You, O King who causes death and restores life and makes salvation sprout!

Who is like You, Merciful Father, Who recalls His creatures mercifully for life.

And You are faithful to resuscitate the dead. Blessed are You, Yehovah, who resuscitates the dead.

KEDUSHAT YEHOVAH

Holiness of God’s Name

אַתָּה קָדוֹשׁ וְשִמְךָ קָדוֹשׁ, וּקְדוֹשִׁים בְּכָל יוֹם יְהַלְלְוֹךָ סֶּלָה. בָּרוֹךְ אַתָּה יְהֹוָה, הַמֶלֶךְ הַקָדוֹשׁ.

You are holy, and Your Name is holy, and holy ones praise You every day, forever. Blessed are You Yehovah, the holy King.

AVODAH – Temple Service

Be favorable, Yehovah, our God, toward Your people Israel and their prayer and restore the service to the Holy of Holies of Your Temple. The sacrifices of Israel and their prayer, accept with love and favor, and may the service of Your people Israel always be favorable to You.

May our eyes behold Your return to Zion in compassion. Blessed are You, Yehovah, Who restores His Presence to Zion.

MODIM – Thanksgiving

We gratefully thank You, for it is You Who are Yehovah, our God and the God of our forefathers for all eternity; Rock of our lives, Shield of our salvation are You from generation to generation. We shall thank You and relate Your praise – for our lives, which are committed to Your power and for our souls that are entrusted to You; for Your miracles that are with us every day; and for Your wonders and favors in every season – evening, morning, and afternoon. The beneficent One, for Your compassions were never exhausted, and the Compassionate One, for Your Kindnesses never ended – always have we put our hope in You.

For all these, may Your Name be blessed and exalted, our King, continually forever and ever.

O, inscribe all the children of Your covenant for a happy life.

Everything alive will gratefully acknowledge You, Selah! And praise Your Name sincerely, O God of our salvation and help, Selah! Blessed are You, Yehovah, Your name is “The Beneficent One” and to You it is fitting to give thanks.

SHALOM – Peace

Grant abundant peace unto Israel Your people forever, for You are the Sovereign Lord of all peace; and may it be good in Your sight to bless Your people Israel at all times and in every hour with Your Peace.

My God, guard my tongue from evil and my lips from speaking deceitfully. To those who curse me, let my soul be like dust to everyone. Open my heart to Your Torah, then my soul will pursue Your commandments. As for all of those who design evil against me, speedily nullify their council and disrupt their design. Act for Your Name’s sake; act for Your right hand’s sake; act for Your sanctity’s sake; act for Your Torah’s sake. That Your beloved ones may be given rest, let Your right hand save and respond to me.

יִהְיוּ לְרָצוֹן אִמְרֵי פִי וְהֶגְיוֹן לִבִּי לְפָנֶךָ, יְהֹּוָה צוּרִי וְגוֹאֲלִי.

May the expressions of my mouth and the thoughts of my heart find favor before You, Yehovah, my Rock and my Redeemer.

עֹשֶׂה שָלוֹם בִּמְרוֹמָיו, הוּא יַעֲשֶׂה שָׁלוֹם עָלֵינוּ וְעַל כָּל יִשְׂרָאֵל, וְאִמְרוּ אָמֵן.

Oseh shalom bim’romav, hu ya-aseh shalom aleinu v’al kol Yis’ra-el, v’imru amen.

He Who makes peace in His heights, may He make peace upon us and upon all Israel. Now we all respond: Amen.

Yehovah, Yehovah, God Compassionate and Gracious, Slow to anger, and abundant in Kindness and Truth; Preserver of kindness for thousands of generations, Forgiver of Iniquity, willful sin, and error, and Who cleanses.

Our Father, our King, be gracious with us and answer us though we have no worthy deeds; treat us with charity and kindness and save us.

אָבִינוּ מַלְכֵּנוּ, חָנֵנוּ וַעַנֵנוּ, כִּי אֵין בָּנוּ מַעֲשִׂים,עֲשֵׂה עִמָּנוּ צְדָקָה וְחֶסֶד וְהוֹשִׁיעֵנוּ.

Avinu Malkeinu, chanenu va-anenu, ki ein banu ma-asim, aseh imanu tz’dakah vachesed v’hoshi-enu.

Our Father, our King, be gracious with us and answer us, though we have no worthy deeds; treat us with charity and kindness and save us. [AMEN]

שְׁמַע יִשְׂרָאֵל, יְהֹּוָה אֱלֹהֵינוּ, יְהֹּוָה אֶחָד:

