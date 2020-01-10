Strengthening our prophetic voice… Training our prophetic ear… Reaching the NATIONS… Expressing the Father-heart of God in love, devotion, inspiration, and motivation… Check out what the leading prophetic voices are saying.”
- Lana Vawser Ministries
- The Elijah List
- CharismaMag Prophetic Insight
- Jennifer LeClaire -365Prophetic
- Wings of Prophecy
- Bill Johnson Ministries
- Bethel TV
- Bill Hamon Ministries
- James Goll Ministries
- Generals International (Cindy Jacobs)
- Rick Joyner – MorningStar Ministries
- Mike Bickle – IHOPKC
- Bobby Conner Ministries
- Global Awakening – Randy Clark
- Jesus Generation – Edd Branson
- Glory of Zion Ministries (Chuck Pierce)
- Dutch Sheets Ministries
- Voice of the Prophets Network
This page will be updated frequently.
