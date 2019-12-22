The Revelation of Yeshua at Chanukah:

John 10:22-30:

“Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus {Yeshua} was in the temple courts walking in Solomon’s Colonnade. The Jews who were there gathered around him, saying, “How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly.” Jesus answered, “I did tell you, but you do not believe. The works I do in my Father’s name testify about me, but you do not believe because you are not my sheep. My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all ; no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”

In (John 10:22-30), the people demanded “If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly!” Yeshua, boldly asserted that He was indeed the Messiah. He claimed divine authority to preserve and sustain His people, but not in the manner they had hoped for and expected. “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.” (v.27-8). The salvation Yeshua offered was not from Roman oppression but from the oppression of Satan, sin, and eternal separation from God.

Throughout history, the children of Israel experienced many miracles, great and small. However, there is one particular miracle that is the sum and substance of Chanukah: The miracle of the small cruse of pure oil that burned for eight days. The events of Chanukah took place about 160 years before Yeshua’s birth, during the inter-Testamental period.

During this time, a king named Antiochus invaded Israel and demanded that God’s people abandon the God of Israel and His ways. However, God raised up a small band of heroes led by a family known as the Maccabees (Hammer). The Maccabees waged a successful rebellion against their oppressors and drove them out of Israel. The Feast of Chanukah commemorates this victory.

Chanukah is also called the Feast of Dedication because the high point of our victory was re-dedicating the Temple in Jerusalem. There are many legends that surround this historic event, but the most famous is the “miracle of the oil.” It is said that when the Maccabees recaptured Jerusalem they set out to rededicate the Temple. However, they only had enough consecrated oil for one day. The great miracle was that the oil continued to burn for eight whole days.”

Why is Chanukah Important to Believers?

The Bible tells us that the stories and events recorded therein serve as examples to us of how we should live at the end of time.

1 Corinthians 10:11:

“Now all these things happened to them as examples, and they were written for our admonition, on whom the ends of the ages have come.”

The story of Chanukah is filled with lessons about God’s sovereign providence, as well as principles of ultimate justice and vindication against our enemies. God will never leave us in the hands of our enemies. His assistance will overcome all advantages of number and strength of them that defy those who put their trust in God”

God keeps His promises, even when we fail to recognize it. (Isaiah 7:14; 9:6) “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel. For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

Through the birth of Yeshua, God proved His faithfulness to Israel and to all the world. As believers we can celebrate the miracle of Chanukah as well as remember the miracle of Yeshua’s birth.

A Time of Re-dedication & Deep Devotion:

Like the miracle of Chanukah – May your life continually be dripping with oil and may you triumph over all that oppresses you!!!”

In John 10:22-30 , The One who walked amidst the golden candlesticks in Revelations 1:13 was also present in the Temple on the Festival of Dedication observing the Temple service… watching the menorah being lit…. This sets my attention on the importance of this season. God is in the midst of us!

Chanukah is a season of dedication and devotion. I pray that this Chanukah season will be filled with encounter, holiness, and miracles for all those who believe.”

May the illumination of His presence this Chanukah provide you with more than enough light… more than enough oil….

more than enough goodness…

more than enough peace…

more than enough love…

more than enough joy…

more than enough favor…

and more than enough laughter to last you a lifetime.

