How To Recover From Friendly Fire – When Spiritual Warriors Break Rank

We’re in a season of war and we need all the spiritual warriors in formation. But the Holy Spirit has shown me that some have broken rank.

The American Heritage Dictionary of Idioms defines “break ranks” this way: fall out of line or into disorder; also, fail to conform, deviate.” The Cambridge Dictionary of American Idioms explains the military meaning: to walk away from a straight row in which you and other soldiers have been standing.”

I got this insight while on an intercessory prayer call for the “New Weapons for a New Season” conference at City Gate Atlanta recently. The Holy Spirit showed me about spiritual warfare technologies, which I shared with you in part one of this series: Spiritual Warfare Technologies That Take Down Strongholds.

Remaining Loyal to the Captain of Hosts:

The Lord showed me that many spiritual warriors are breaking rank. They are sitting on the sidelines when they should be waging warfare. Some of them were wounded in battle. Some of them were even hit with friendly fire. They are tending to their wounds and they are out of formation.

In a military sense, ranks are the members of an armed service—the enlisted personnel, not the officers. In some cases, the ranks have been wounded by the officers leading them, sending them into a battle they weren’t trained well enough to fight or throwing them in the line of fire to protect themselves. In other cases, ranks have wounded themselves by not following orders or been hit with friendly fire from others in God’s army who were careless or disobedient.

Whatever the case, it’s time to get back into formation. David’s mighty men did not break rank. Gideon’s army did not break rank. As soldiers in the army of the Lord, we must not break rank. We must remain loyal to the Captain of the Hosts.

Line Up With God’s Word:

If you’ve been wounded by friendly-fire in battle, forgive those who hurt you and let the Lord heal you so you can take your rightful place. God needs you on your post.

If you’ve been oppressed by the enemy and are fearful of returning to the front lines, take counsel with wise warriors who can take authority in prayer over the enemy’s assignment against your life, help you discover new spiritual warfare technologies, and stand with you in warfare. God needs you on your post.

Finally, if you’ve rebelled against God, repent, receive forgiveness and pick up your weapons again. You don’t disengage from the war just because you choose not to fight. The battle against you will continue to rage. Get back in formation. God needs you on your post.

