Destroying Destiny Killers

What is a Destiny Killer? Destiny Killers are satanic agents and demonic personalities assigned to kill and thwart your destiny. They are designed to derail you, discredit you, undermine you, and attack you, so that you will never see the fulfillment of your destiny or walk in your potential. This spirit often manifests in persons as a spirit of jealousy, manipulation, or witchcraft. This spirit will often attempt to defame your character and reputation so that your work for the Lord will have no effect. This spirit will isolate you from your destiny helpers by projecting a negative image of you, causing you to lose favor in the place of your assignment. Get AGGRESSIVE in prayer and conquer every assignment of the enemy fashioned against your destiny in the name of Yeshua!

Scripture Confession: “And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.” (Gen 28:15)

FATHER, I repent of my sins and the sins of my ancestors. I renounce all evil covenants made by me or my ancestors. I come out of agreement with all disobedience that has blocked Your blessings in my life. Father, I ask that You sever, over-rule, and veto every legal right, legislation, verdict, embargo, and ordinance of the enemy that hinders and prevents me from walking in the fullness of my God ordained destiny.

Father, I ask that You would grant unto me a full PARDON from the penalty, reproach, and consequences of sins based upon Yeshua’s sacrifice on Calvary. Father, I stand on (Romans 8:28-35) and ask You LORD to cleanse me from all unrighteousness.

I thank You Father for redeeming me from every generational curse. I am free from every form of collective captivity in my family line. Please remove those things from my life that would hinder my fruitfulness. Uproot those things in my life that are not like You. Help me to discover and recover the hidden treasures that You intended for me. Father, walk me back to the foundations of my life and heal, deliver, and redeem me. Please restore me to Your original design and purpose as if the enemy never interfered with my life, so that I can walk in the fullness of the destiny You have ordained for my life.

I take authority over the power of the enemy that would bring obstacles, barriers, blockages, and resistance in my life that keep me from fulfilling my prophetic destiny. According to (Hebrews 1:14). I ask the Lord to commission the angels that are assigned to me to go before me and destroy every conspiracy, obstacle, barrier, blockage, resistance, and sabotage against my life and bring me into the fullness of God’s plans for me.

DECLARATIONS:

In the MIGHTY name of YESHUA and by His precious Blood, I decree and declare:

The enemy will not kill my destiny. Every assignment to turn the glory of God into shame in my life is utterly annihilated!

I declare that God will frustrate the efforts of Herod (oppression) that wants to kill me. (Acts 12:1-5)

I declare that every evil force digging a pit for my destruction shall fall into it themselves.

I declare total annihilation of every evil that seeks my hurt and immobilization.

Every agent of Satan fashioned against me perish by the fire of God.

I send the spirit of poverty, penury, lack, and failure back to the bottomless pit. Every assignment against my prosperity and destiny is canceled.

I tear Satan’s garments of wretchedness. I boldly declare that every evil veil of disgrace, shame, and dishonor upon my life is destroyed by the precious Blood of Yeshua. I destroy every assignment of ungodly superiors to move me into a position of disgrace where I shall be forgotten, marginalized, and limited.

I reject every dream, image, and picture of poverty, wretchedness, retardation, backwards movements, setbacks, delay, frustration, hinderance, denial, and every negative image the enemy attempts to project concerning me.

The enemy will not convert my DESTINY to rags, coverings, and grave clothes.

O Lord, enlarge my coast beyond my imagination.

I refuse to operate below my divine destiny.

O Lord, anoint my eyes to see life from Your perspective. Please take me by the hand and lead me into my divine purpose.

Father please expose every evil connection (friends, family members, etc) that is secretly anticipating my failure and demobilization. I break free from from every destiny killer.

Every witchcraft power and evil covenant contending with my divine destiny, be annihilated in the name of Yeshua.

Let every monitoring device observing my destiny be shattered to pieces. Let every evil-eye be blinded.

By Your thunder, tempest and whirlwind, O God, arise and scatter every occult conspiracy targeted against my life.

I destroy every material used to represent me and my destiny in the occult world.

God, arise and let every coven of the powers of the night working against my life be annihilated.

By the power of the Holy Ghost, and the power in the Blood of Yeshua, let every arrow of darkness go back to the sender and be destroyed.

I wipe away every record of my name in the demonic realm with the Blood of Yeshua.

Every yoke of the oppressor over my destiny be broken by fire, in the name of Yeshua.

Every tombstone designed for my destiny be shattered with the hammer of God.

Let my name become hot coals of fire that choke in the mouth of the slanderer.

I cannot be bewitched by any form of occult powers in the name of Yeshua.

Let every spiritual strongman (demonic police) from my mother’s house and my father’s house resisting my breakthrough be destroyed with DOUBLE FIRE!

Any power consulting the sun, the moon, and the stars against me, be disgraced, in the name of Yeshua.

Let the spirit of excellence and distintion come upon me NOW.

Let every power militating against my life, be disgraced NOW!

Any power assigned to kill and bury my career, the work of my hands, my children, my progress, my marriage, my relationships, my dreams, my divine helpers, my ministry, and my destiny, let that power be DESTROYED now in the name of Yeshua.

I command all unfriendly friends to depart from my life NOW, in the name of Yeshua.

I remove my name from the enemies book of troubles.

Any satanic strongman / policeman manipulating my destiny, roast to ashes by the fire of God! In the name of Yeshua.

Every evil man or woman assigned to claim a false allegation against me be destroyed by the fire of God.

Every power antagonizing my divine helpers, be consumed to ashes by the fire of God!

Every power circulating my name for evil be silenced in the name of Yeshua.

Every power turning my divine helpers against me, be destroyed in Yeshua’s name.

Every power driving away God-sent helpers, be annihilated in Yeshua’s name.

Father, make all my proposals find favor in the sight of my divine helpers.

Every witchcraft power working against my destiny, be OBLITERATED, in Yeshua’s name.

Every incantation and ritual working against my destiny, be disgraced, in the name of Yeshua.

Every power of darkness assigned against my destiny, be annihilated in the name of Yeshua.

Every evil power trying to re-program my life for failure, be destroyed in Yeshua’s name.

O Lord, take me by the hand and lead me away from mistakes that would hinder my destiny.

Every spirit of seduction enticing me away from my divine destiny, be annihilated, in the name of Yeshua.

I command all powers of darkness assigned against my destiny to leave me NOW and never return, in the name of Yeshua.

Let the earthquake, sea quake, air quake, and DESTROY every destiny-demoter assigned against my life, in the name of Yeshua.

Father, please give me bionic discernment to discern every satanic opportunity masquerading against my divine destiny, in the name of Yeshua.

The rod of the wicked shall not rest upon my life, in the name of Yeshua.

I break every curse of backward movements, retardation, and arrested development in my life in Yeshua’s name.

Father, please redeem the time for me. Father, please bring me into your Karios timing and bring me into the fullness of the destiny You have purposed for me.

I release myself from ungodly parental linkage. Every bondage from my mothers house and my father’s house is broken in my life, in the name of Yeshua.

Lord Yeshua, manifest Yourself in my life by Your name called ‘Wonderful Counselor’ “Mighty God,” and ‘Prince of Peace.’

I annihilate every spirit of premature death assigned against me, in the MIGHTY name of Yeshua.

I withdraw my progress from every satanic regulation and domination, in the name of Yeshua.

I destroy the weapons of satanic night raiders, in the name of Yeshua.

Every stronghold and strongman of failure from my mother’s house and my father’s house, be annihilated, in Yeshua’ name.

Anything planted in my life by the evil one, come out with all your roots, in the name of Yeshua.

Let all evil handwriting against me be rubbed off, by the Blood of Yeshua

I receive explosive breakthroughs, in the name of Yesshua.

I uproot all spirits of rejection and the vagabond spirit from my life from the very tap root, in Yeshua’s name.

I destroy every power of bewitchment fashioned against me, in the name of Yeshua.

Every known and unknown aggressor of my comfort, be destroyed, in the name of Yeshua.

Anything planted into my life to disgrace me, come out with all your roots, in the name of Yeshua.

I release myself from every evil family pattern of poverty and failure, in the name of Yeshua.

I dash every poverty dream to the ground, in the name of Yeshua. It will not come to pass.

Whatever I have started to build, I shall finish it, in the name of Yeshua.

I occupy my rightful position as a child of God, in the name of Yeshua.

Every delayed and denied prosperity, position, breakthrough and blessing manifest by fire, in the name of Yeshua.

Every power, broadcasting calling my good works evil, be silenced, in the name of Yeshua.

I am being conformed in the image of Yeshua Messiah, this is my greatest assignment. I shall finish well. I shall finish strong. I live a life of intimacy, obedience, and intercession. I will walk in Oneness with my God all the days of my Life. Lord, on that day may I hear You say, “Well Done. My good and faithful servent.”

In the Name of Messiah Y’shua, I posses ALL my GATES with VICTORY. I proclaim that I have a legal right to receive everything YOU have for me namely:

• Life, Health, Destiny, Beauty, Mental Sharpness

• Skills, Talents, Spiritual Gifts, Wisdom

• Family, Wealth, Fame, Favor, Ministry

• Open Doors, Joy, Peace, A Future

• Might, Abundance, Inheritance, and Sonship

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.”

In the MIGHTY name of YESHUA – AMEN!

Additional Prayers:

There are times when the Holy Spirit will lead us in MILITANT INTERCESSION. Through the power of intercession Yeshua equips us to ENTER and POSSESS the Land – and conquer the strongholds keeping us from FREEDOM and FULLNESS. Please check back for updates. Resources will be updated and added frequently.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc