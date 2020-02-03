/ Leave a Comment

Engaging The Revelatory Realm: Decade 2020 & Beyond!

Engaging The REVELATORY realm is OPEN!  Those who are willing to put heir ear to the heart of God will receive the REWARD of God’s PRESENCE.  God is inviting His children into a Divine Romance – A life of HABITATION – A life of PRESENCE. Will you respond to God’s invitation to enter into a DIVINE ROMANCE?”

There’s a private place reserved for the lovers of God, where we sit near Him, LINGERING in His presence, receiving the revelation {secrets} of His Heart.

Psalms 25:14:

“The LORD confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them.”

Prophetic Words For Decade 2020 & Beyond:

Note: Prophetic Words will be added frequently.

Prophetic Words For Decade 2020 (Videos):

Note: Prophetic broadcasts will be added frequently.

For updated Prophetic Words for 2020 & beyond, please CLICK HERE!

Atomic Prayer: Combating Cancer Through Prayer

