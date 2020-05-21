Shavuot: Pentecost 2020 – Time To PREPARE! The Bride Is Making Herself Ready!

Ephesians 5:27:

“That He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish.”

PENTECOST 2020: The word of the Lord for this season is to PREPARE, as a Bride prepares for her wedding day!” Jesus will one-day present to Himself a Bride without spot our blemish. The Lord is cleansing His people during this season of isolation. This Pentecost, i.e. (Shavuot), is a karios moment. We must give pause, reflect, self-evaluate, repent, be reproved, and be made ready for the Bridegroom. The Bridegroom is Coming Soon!

Revelation 19:7-8:

“Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.” And to her it was granted to be arrayed in fine linen, clean and bright, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints.”

This year, as Pentecost approaches we long for a semblance of normalcy as the death toll from the pandemic increases, financial collapse looms in the air, and tension between the nations rise. Some may wonder if life will ever return to normal? Some may wonder, are we truly living in the end-times?

We are familiar with Matthew 6:10:

“Thy Kingdom Come. Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

Indeed, the Lord will one day establish His Kingdom on the earth. However, Jesus warns of the events that will befall the earth preceding His return: (Matthew Chapter 24). Around the world, prophets are sounding the alarm – warning of things to come! Are we listening?

A Message To God’s Servants:

Amos 3:7:

“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing His plan to His servants the prophets.”

Noah preached ONE MESSAGE: “Its going to rain!” And rain it did! Preachers: Your greatest assignment is not to merely keep people encouraged, happy, and comfortable. Preachers, you must prepare God’s people for His coming. You must prepare God’s people for the times in which we live. Sermons full of ‘fluff’ will not bring the lost into salvation. Perilous times are ahead! The coming of the Lord is near! Preachers, the time is far spent. The days of titles, ministries, and large beautiful edifices are over! You must do the work of the great commission. Win souls!! (Matthew 28:16-20).

Preachers, if you do not warn the people, they will depend on this Babylonian system for survival! Open up the book of Revelation and the Prophets Daniel, Zechariah, Isaiah, etc who spoke concerning the end of days. Prepare God’s people to live totally surrendered lives to Jesus during these end-times.

Social media may not be the traditional Church. However, cyber ministers ‘do your thing.’ Preach God’s word! Prepare God’s people! You will give account for your works, the message you preach, and for the souls that are in your sphere influence. You must ensure that what you are releasing is God breathed… Selah!“

A Message To The Bride – Lean Into God’s Presence:

Beloveds, during this season of isolation, we are experiencing intense transformation, Lean into God during this Pentecost season. Press into God’s PRESENCE! Embrace His PRESENCE. Desire His PRESENCE. Cultivate your love relationship with God. Rejoice in His PRESENCE! Desire a fresh re-filling of the Holy Spirit during Pentecost!”

Receive a fresh re-awaking during Pentecost! What God is doing secretly in your quite time will soon be seen visibly. In fact, others will notice the beauty, radiance, grace, righteousness, and virtue that exudes from your conversations, your character, your style. People will ask, what is your secret? You shall respond, I have been in the PRESENCE of the Lord. “

Receive wholeness in the presence of the Lord during Pentecost! God is releasing the grace needed to overcome old wounds, deep hurts, fears, and self-sabotaging behaviors. God is releasing the grace to heal brokenness, to transform, and to restore, as if the enemy had never interfered with God’s plan for your life!”

Receive restoration during this season of isolation! Old structures are being de-constructed and life clutter is being removed as we seek God’s face during Pentecost. God is re-constructing and preparing us for a MAGNIFICENT REVEAL of what is FRESH, NEW, UNCHARTED, & INNOVATIVE!

During this time of RESET, truth is being revealed. We will come into a place of peace concerning troubled relationships. We will say, ‘it is what it is,’ and we will move on in strength. We are too close to the finish line to hold regrets, bitterness, hurt feelings, and offense in our hearts. So, un-clinch your fist, and allow God to take away the sting from your heart. Allow God to perform His intensive soul-care during this time of stillness and rest. Keep moving forward and do better. Elevation often requires a separation!”

During Pentecost, allow the fresh wind of God’s presence to move upon you, bringing restoration, re-calibration, recovery, refinement, re-alignment, and re-awakening. Allow God to become your TOTAL FULFILLMENT! God is pouring out SOMETHING NEW!

Isaiah 43:19:

“Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert.

