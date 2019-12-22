Credit: Lana Vawser Ministries
Decade 2020: Supernatural Upgrades For The Next Ten Years:
THE SCROLLS OF “THE NEXT DECADE OF VISION” WILL REVIVE, RESTORE, HEAL AND FILL MY PEOPLE WITH JOY:
No matter how big the vision is, now matter how impossible is seems, no matter how “out of left field” it feels or seems, listen, meditate and digest the vision. Agree with it for healing, revival and restoration is going to come through the receiving of the scroll. There are going to be such profound encounters with Jesus and revelation of the Word of God that is going to take place through the release of these scrolls that is going to bring SUDDEN healing in hearts, minds and bodies. I watched as supernatural healing were suddenly taking place as God’s people were encountering the Lord and digesting the scrolls that He is releasing. What He has written and spoken over their lives and over the plans that He has for their lives, for cities and nations.”
In the receiving of these scrolls through positioning and agreement of what is written within them, those that obey and receive them will begin to move in a realm of the supernatural that is unlike anything they have ever seen.
This will not be wacky supernatural “contradictory to the Word of God” occurrences, but the Lord is going to open up the realm of the supernatural to His people like never before, that is grounded and founded in the Word of God and the people of God will be taught how to operate in the spirit realm through the gift of sight, discernment, encounters, dreams etc. like never before.