Decade 2020: Supernatural Upgrades For The Next Ten Years:

In the receiving of these scrolls through positioning and agreement of what is written within them, those that obey and receive them will begin to move in a realm of the supernatural that is unlike anything they have ever seen.

This will not be wacky supernatural “contradictory to the Word of God” occurrences, but the Lord is going to open up the realm of the supernatural to His people like never before, that is grounded and founded in the Word of God and the people of God will be taught how to operate in the spirit realm through the gift of sight, discernment, encounters, dreams etc. like never before.