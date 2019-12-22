Over the last few days I have had numerous encounters with the Lord and dreams regarding “speaking” and the “mouth.” In New Year 2020 and beyond we are moving into an era of declaration and I believe right now the Lord is teaching His people in deeper ways than ever the power of their words, their authority in Messiah and the power of decreeing the Word of God.

As I have sought the Lord after these encounters and dreams I heard the Lord say

“Welcome to the school of the mouth!!”