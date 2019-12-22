Over the last few days I have had numerous encounters with the Lord and dreams regarding “speaking” and the “mouth.” In New Year 2020 and beyond we are moving into an era of declaration and I believe right now the Lord is teaching His people in deeper ways than ever the power of their words, their authority in Messiah and the power of decreeing the Word of God. As I have sought the Lord after these encounters and dreams I heard the Lord say “Welcome to the school of the mouth!!”
There is an invitation being extended by the Lord right now to enter into a time of being schooled by the Holy Spirit in the power of our words like never before. “Your words are so powerful that they will kill or give life, and the talkative person will reap the consequences.” (Proverbs 18:21 – TPT)
I heard the Lord say: “I am raising the standard in the lives of many through the revelation of My Word on the words that they speak!”
The Lord has already begun to shine His light upon His Word and speak to many about the power of declaration but this major shift is going to continue and increase because this is the new era where we shall decree a thing and it shall be established (Job 22:28)!