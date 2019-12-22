Credit: Cindy Jacobs

New Year 2020: Prepare to Receive Restitution:

I want to give you a word of encouragement today. I asked the Lord how He wanted to encourage us and help us today, and the Lord said to me: “Restitution.” (I said, “Oh my goodness!”)

And this is what the Lord is saying: “Many of you have had losses that have hurt you. You have had losses in your family, you’ve had losses in finances, you’ve had losses in what you thought you would do.”

I see a robbing spirit that has been very busy to rob you of time, to harass you, to cause things to break down, to cause you to have a loss in your business and loss in your life. And I bind that robbing spirit in the name of Yeshua! I want us to call out for restitution. Father, I pray for restitution in the name of Yeshua!

But the Lord says to you: “Prepare to possess. Prepare to have restitution.”

Prepare for God to reach back into your generations! Maybe your parents didn’t end well; maybe your grandparents didn’t. Maybe you’re a foster child; maybe you’re a child of a family that was emotionally stunted, or you’re adopted. But the Lord says, “I can restore your emotions. I’m going to give you restitution in ways you can’t imagine—financial restitution, inheritances, but also personal restitution where My peace just floods your soul, where My joy comes into you.” Get ready! God is getting ready to release restitution for you!

The word “restitution” represents even more than restoration. Restoration means to receive back that which was lost. However, restitution is the interest on top of restoration! Restitution is DIVINE PAYBACK with interest! Divine payback is coming! Divine recovery is coming! God is about to vindicate you for all the hurts, wounds, and shame you endured. God is about to make it up to you in 2020! — Kenyette Mills

Isaiah 61:7:

“Instead of your shame you shall have double honor, And instead of confusion they shall rejoice in their portion. Therefore in their land they shall possess double; Everlasting joy shall be theirs.”

