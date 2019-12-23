Redeeming The Celebration of Christmas:

Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in the fourth century. However, for many of the new Christian converts, giving up their former traditions; like the celebration of the Winter Solstice in late December, was a hard thing to do. A compromise was in order, and the celebration of Yeshua’s (Jesus) birth was superimposed in late December in lieu of the celebration of the Winter Solstice. Thus, the tradition of celebrating the Nativity of Yeshua, on December 25th spread across the world. As the centuries evolved, the Mass of Christ (Christmas) picked up traditions from other cultures as those cultures encountered the saving work of Yeshua.

Over the years Christmas not only became the celebration of the birth of Messiah, the Savior of the world, but a wondrous portrait of His redemptive work in the life of every Believer.”

Ephesians 2:1-7:

And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience—among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind. But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ—by grace you have been saved— and raised us up with him and seated us with him in the heavenly places in Yeshua Messiah [Christ Jesus], so that in the coming ages he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in kindness toward us in Yeshuah Messiah.

Like Constantine and the early Christians, when we come to Yeshua, we bring Him our habits and weaknesses. In exchange, God gives us a new heart and establishes within us a NEW FOUNDATION. Yeshua becomes both our strength and our greatest goal. Everything we are turns to serve Him or gets left behind.

This is the redemption story of every Believer, and it is also the redemption story of Christmas. So, when we celebrate Christmas, instead of being reminded of the pagan history of its origin, we should be reminded of Yeshua’s work of salvation for the world and sanctification of His people. So When Was Yeshua Actually Born? Some scholars point to the Fall season during the Feast of Tabernacles. Some scholars point to the Spring season during Passover. All in all our odds are 1 in 365 to get it right. Perhaps, the actual date of Yeshua’s birth is purposely concealed so that we would not venerate a particular date on the calendar – but rather worship God, the giver of the most precious gift that we could ever receive Yeshua Messiah! Emmanuel – God with us! Experience God In This Season: For some we can become so critical of tradition that we lose our ability to see God in this season. If we are willing, we can experience a deeper level of intimacy during the Christmas season. Expect to experience God in this season. MERRY CHRISTMAS! Powerful Resources: In this powerful message, Pastor Fred Price, Jr. expounds on the historical accounts of the birth of Messiah: In this powerful message, Pastor Fred Price, Jr. shares insight on the origin of the Christmas tree – Very Powerful! Very Redemptive:

In this powerful message, Pastor Fred Price, Jr. shares insight on how our Christmas cards tend to blur the real Christmas story by depicting Shepherds and Three Wise Men bringing gifts to the infant Messiah in a manger. However, the Bible tells us that the Nativity and the visit from the Three Wise Men were two separate events:

