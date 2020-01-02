/ Leave a Comment

by

There’s a private place reserved for the lovers of God, where they sit near Him and receive the revelation-secrets of His promises.”

Psalms 25:14:

“The LORD confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them.”

In this inspiring video devotional Kenyette Mills shares the beauty of abiding in the secret place. Please click below to view.

Abiding In The Secret Place (Part 2) -There’s a place in God where the troubles of the world will not find you. 

Psalms 91:1

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of Almighty!”

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc

Category: Between The Porch & Altar Tags:

Leave a Reply

Recent Featured Devotionals
Mornings With The Holy Spirit
IHOP Prayer Room Live Stream
Atomic Prayer – Cindy Trimm
Healing Prayer – Cindy Trimm
Dr. Cindy Trimm – Ministry Channel
The Book of Psalms

If this ministry is a blessing to you, please partner with this effort in bringing encouragement and inspiration to the Body of Messiah.

Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: