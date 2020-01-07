Lingering In The Presence of God:

“Do not prostitute My voice. The Lord has been showing me in many different ways the impurity and misuse of His voice and the revelation He is releasing. The Lord is wanting to deal with the impurity in hearts that would use His voice to build their platforms, to manipulate or for their own personal gain. This is the era where the fire of God is falling upon the Church to purify like we have never seen before. God is dealing with spiritual prostitution and impurity in many areas especially in the area of the stewardship of His voice and revelation. Where the voice of the Lord is being used to build platforms for people and self promotion, the fire of God is coming down upon those areas to convict and correct, His goodness to bring forth repentance and lead people into deeper encounter with Him and purity in the stewardship of the revelation and the word He is releasing.”