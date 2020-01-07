Lingering In The Presence of God:
The Lord is calling His people right now to marinate and linger. For the level of revelation He is releasing there is a temptation in the excitement to run ahead and to share all that He is speaking or to move on the word ‘too quickly.’ The Lord showed me that this is a time to marinate and linger with Him and in the Word and revelation He is speaking. I had a vision and I saw Yeshua (Jesus) inviting His people into DEEP WATERS of revelation and they began to enter the waters with their feet and they would hear the voice of God and the revelation He was releasing and then they would “run” on that revelation, when Yeshua was standing in the middle of this ocean of revelation and there were deeper depths to be explored and received. The Lord continued to speak over and over, this is the era of (Daniel 2:22) and (Jeremiah 33:3).
Daniel 2:22:
“He reveals deep and hidden things; he knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with him.”
Jeremiah 33:3:
“Call to me and I will answer you, and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.”
There is a DEPTH of revelation of the Word of God and His heart that He is wanting to release. Do not be quick to run on the revelation He is releasing. Marinate and Linger, for if you run too quickly out of the water you will not receive the depth of revelation that the Lord has for you. There is an unprecedented level of revelation that the Lord is wanting to release to you of His heart, His wisdom, His strategy.”
God reminded me of a powerful dream I had a few years ago:
“To those that linger I will reveal the secrets of My heart”
Not all believers will carry the secrets of His heart in this new era. Those that linger, those that seek Him and worship Him in Spirit and truth (John 4:24), walking in purity and holiness as friends of God, will carry the secrets of His heart.
Be Discerning Who You Share With:
Matthew 7:6:
“Don’t waste what is holy on people who are unholy. Don’t throw your pearls to pigs! They will trample the pearls, then turn and attack you.”
For what the Lord is speaking and releasing right now the Lord is wanting His people to use wisdom in the delivery and sharing of His revelation. Not everything the Lord shares with you is to be shared publically and not everything that He speaks is to be shared with everyone. The Lord spoke to me recently: “It’s time for the Church to GROW UP!!”
When He spoke those words the sense surrounded me strongly that is time for the Church to walk in maturity in stewarding the revelation of the Word and His secrets, what He is releasing and speaking and walk in the meat of the Word of God like never before. He also showed me that it is time for the Church to walk in maturity by discerning His ways on the release of the revelation.
The Lord released a warning to me recently for us as God’s people to not be like Joseph in (Genesis 37) who ran in excitement, passion and immaturity and shared the revelation of his future that the Lord had showed him through dreams. I felt the fear of God strongly on this. The Lord is calling the people of God to be WISE and be lead by His Spirit in whom to share the revelation He is releasing. It is not only for their protection but also part of the process of stewarding the revelation of the Word of God and the secrets of His heart with maturity.”
Remember That It Is God Who Speaks To You:
Over the past few years I have heard the Lord speaking over the Body of Messiah….
“Do not prostitute My voice. The Lord has been showing me in many different ways the impurity and misuse of His voice and the revelation He is releasing. The Lord is wanting to deal with the impurity in hearts that would use His voice to build their platforms, to manipulate or for their own personal gain. This is the era where the fire of God is falling upon the Church to purify like we have never seen before. God is dealing with spiritual prostitution and impurity in many areas especially in the area of the stewardship of His voice and revelation. Where the voice of the Lord is being used to build platforms for people and self promotion, the fire of God is coming down upon those areas to convict and correct, His goodness to bring forth repentance and lead people into deeper encounter with Him and purity in the stewardship of the revelation and the word He is releasing.”
I heard the Lord say “Don’t forget who it is that is speaking to you.” The fear of God is going to increase significantly over the people of God in the revelation of (Matthew 4:4) and (John 10:27). That is the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings, the God Almighty that is speaking. As the people of God, we have been invited into the place of communication; not with our next door neighbor, but with the King of Kings, the Maker of Heaven and Earth.
The Lord showed me that He is going to powerfully restore the revelation of WHO IT IS that is speaking. He is going to break off familiarity and complacency with hearing His voice and He is going to restore the awe and wonder of His voice and the PRIVILEGE that it is to hear His voice.
God is calling His people into a deeper place of maturity. He is calling His people to “NOT WASTE WATER.” Do not waste the revelation that He is releasing. There is an ocean of revelation and encounters with His heart, the Lord revealing His secrets that is upon the Body of Messiah right now. The portal of revelation has opened up that is on a whole other level, but we must be people that steward the voice of God and His revelation WELL and with PURITY.”
The Lord spoke to me that also in the release of prophetic words right now that there are many who are releasing words too quickly so their revelation is only “skimming the surface” of what the Lord is wanting to speak and release. As I heard the Lord speak this I felt the fear of God come over me in the stewardship of prophetic words, that we must be people when releasing the Word of the Lord that we are releasing it in His timing and in His way and not running forth before His release.
To read this prophetic word in its entirety, please CLICK HERE.
Prophetic Inspiration:
- To check out Lana’s Facebook click here
- To be added to Lana’s mailing list please click here
- To look through Lana’s prophetic archives please click here
- If you would like to sow into this ministry please click this link
- To check out Lana’s YouTube channel, with unique posts not found on her website, click here
- We now have an online resource-table on our website and have our range of
books and mugs available there – including “The Prophetic Voice of God”
and “Desperately Deep”. Click here to have a look.
4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc