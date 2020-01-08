Credit: Jennifer LeClaire

Being able to see spiritually or having God’s perspective on a matter is not a spiritual gift. Obtaining God’s perspective or sight is the result a life spent in the presence of Lord, inquiring, Father, “SHOW ME!”

Jeremiah 33:3:

“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

Exodus 33:18-19a:

“Then Moses said, ‘Now SHOW ME your glory.’ And the Lord said, “I will cause all my goodness to pass in front of you, and I will proclaim my name, the Lord, in your presence.”

Seer Activation Challenge:

God is opening the eyes of believers all over the world—and He’s upgrading prophetic vision of those who already see. It’s time for you to go beyond hearing what God is saying to seeing what God is doing! Our seeing scenes can be strengthened in the presence of God.”

Mechanics of Biblically seeing in the Spirit

How to build your faith to see in the Spirit

How to position yourself to see more clearly

Understand seer gateways

Avoid pitfalls of the seer dimensions

Seer activations

Impartation prayers

Q&A

And more!

I will personally walk you through 30 SEER ACTIVATIONS in individual short-form video teachings that you can tackle one at a time and watch over and over again on demand, as well as sharing some of my experiences in the seer dimensions along the way. Of course, in each session I will pray for you. And all registrants will have the opportunity to submit questions about seer dimensions that I will answer at the end of various sessions.

To Register Please CLICK HERE!

—————————————————————–

The School of The Seers:

Note: This is a 12-month course that you can start anytime. Cost is $29 per month.

Jeremiah 1:11:

“The word of the LORD came to me: ‘What do you see, Jeremiah?’ ‘I see the branch of an almond tree,’ I replied. “

Seers, arise! God wants you to function in the fullness of your giftings. Believers, begin to see! God wants you to open your eyes to the spirit realm, with dreams and visions!

Just like you don’t have to be a prophet to prophesy, you don’t have to be a seer to see. God wants you to see what He is trying to show you. I know the Lord has called me to raise up seers and seeing people.

Acts 2:17:

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.”

I have empathy for seers who have been misunderstood, persecuted and rejected from the mainline church. I want to see you activated at new levels and functioning in accuracy for the glory of God. Whether you are an experienced seer or just learning about the visual realm of the spirit world, I can help you navigate your gift—and I’ve been called to.

Again I say, seers, arise! God wants you to function in the fullness of your giftings. Believers, begin to see! God wants you to see in the spirit.

To Register Please CLICK HERE!

Additional Resources: FACEBOOK LIVE: The lifestyle of the Seer – CLICK HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc