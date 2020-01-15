This week the Lord showed me that many in the Body of Messiah have faced some intense intimidation coming into 2020. There is some demonic intimidation that is attempting to ‘cloud’ what God is doing right now and what is upon you. The Lord showed me that this intimidation is just an illusion.

The Lord highlighted to me that an illusion is something that you SEE. It’s a mirage! It is something that LOOKS real but it’s not. God spoke to me that this intimidation is after FOCUS and VISION. It is attempting to hinder what you see because there is a huge portal of revelation that is open right now by the hand of the Lord to receive divine wisdom and revelation for this new era.