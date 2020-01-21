/ Leave a Comment

by

Jennifer LeClaire

Be Quiet! Be Still! Revoking The Enemy’s Access To Your Life!

John 14:30-31:

“I will not say much more to you, for the prince of this world is coming. He has no hold over me. But he comes so that the world may learn that I love the Father and do exactly what my Father has commanded me. ‘Come now; let us leave.'”

Beloveds, in this season we must walk in wisdom in our words, thoughts, and reasoning. We must know when we’ve said enough.

In John 14:30-31, Yeshua said, I’m going to be quiet, because the enemy has an agenda. Yet, he has no power over me, because, I am obedient to the Father, and I do and say only what the Father tells me. Come! Let us walk away.

Beloveds, in this strategic hour, we must discern the enemy’s assignment and BE STILL – BE SILENT!  Come out of agreement with what the enemy is doing.

In the prophetic words of Kenny Roger’s, we gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away, and know when to run…”

Please listen to this powerful prayer from Jennifer LeClaire!

For more POWERFUL Prophetic Words for 2020 – CLICK HERE!

Salvation: Following Jesus

