Transitions: Some Things Just Take Time!

Do you ever find yourself…. waiting … waiting … waiting … on the promises of God. Perhaps you feel as if you should be further along in life by now. You should be more advanced in your career by now. You should be married by now. You should be walking in your purpose by now… “

Beloveds, I am here to tell you, BE ENCOURAGED! God is still on schedule. Some things just take time!

Anyone who has ever planted a seed knows that some things just take time….. Your dream is a seed, your purpose is a seed, your promise is a seed, your vision is a seed, your ministry is a seed, and your marriage is a seed. Everything concerning you is a seed.”

Mark 4:26-29:

“And He said, ‘The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground, and should sleep by night and rise by day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he himself does not know how. For the earth yields crops by itself: first the blade , then the head , after that the full grain in the head . But when the grain ripens , immediately he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come .’”

In Abba’s plan, some promises that He has spoken, may take years, at times decades, and even generations to bring to pass.

Destiny is not a drive thru – Some things just take time. Jesus explains to us in Mark 4:28 that Abba often accomplishes His will in phases: “…first the blade, then the head, after that the full grain in the head, when the grain ripens, then the harvest comes.”

Life is full of phases! There are some phases in life that we can’t pray our way out of… We can’t confess our way out of… all we can do is WAIT ON GOD. Yet, even waiting has a purpose. In the waiting process our weaknesses are exposed and dealt with. In the waiting process we are PREPARED to walk in our purpose.”

Surviving The Soil:

It takes a lot of faith for your seed to survive the soil. The soil can be a place of uncertainty. When the seed is buried deep within the soil it cannot see the intentions of the Sower. It appears like nothing is happening. It appears that we have been forgotten. It appears that we are left trapped in a process.

When the seed is placed in the ground it certainly looks dead. In fact, scientists say that the rate of the metabolic process of a seed is so slow that it is difficult to determine if there is any life in a seed at all. Yet, God is working behind the scene.

That dream may look dead. That vision may look dead. Yet, deep beneath the soil, Abba is strengthening and nurturing YOU…. Getting you ready to walk in your PURPOSE.

John 12:24:

“Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit .”

The Sower’s main purpose for the seed is for it to bear much fruit. In (John 12:24,) Jesus not only alluded to His own death, burial, and resurrection – but He also shows us the path of “dying to self” that we must follow in order to live fruitful lives in the kingdom of God. As we die to ourselves, at times we must put our dreams on the altar, lay down our expectations, and surrender our promises back to God.

A Force Called Patience:

Luke 21:19:

“In your patience possess ye your souls.”

Patience is one our most under used weapons of spiritual warfare. There is an advantage that Satan has and that is TIME. The apostle John calls him, “that old serpent.” Satan has been around for a very long time.

Revelations 12:9:

“The great dragon was hurled down–that old serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray . He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.”

Patience is a force so strong that it will usher us right into our promises. The enemy knows this. He understands the importance of God’s timing as it pertains to the purposes of God being fulfilled in our lives. That is why throughout history Satan has been tempting the children of God to move too quickly , go ahead of God’s plan , and take matters into our own hands .”

“He leads the whole world astray…”

The waiting process is usually when we become discouraged, pull up our seed, interrupt God’s plan, and abandon God’s purpose for our lives. Waiting is the process in my development where I have become discouraged. Waiting is the process where Abraham and Sarah became discouraged. Waiting is the process where most of us become discouraged. Yet, in Abba’s grace we are not defined by our weak moments. His grace allows for missed opportunities that we did not know how to seize.”

Your Seed Is On Schedule:

In the process of time, when Abraham & Sarah had come to the end of themselves, when they were through calling the shots; when all hope was gone; when brokenness became a place of breakthrough … when Abba was able to trust them with the precious things that belong to Him…. the word of God declares, “The Lord visited Sarah as He had said and the Lord DID for her as He had PROMISED.” {Genesis 21:1}

“…the Lord DID for her as He had PROMISED.”

“…the Lord DID for her as He had PROMISED.”

“…the Lord DID for her as He had PROMISED.”

So, what do you do while you are waiting on God?

“…The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground, and should sleep by night and rise by day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he himself does not know how. For the earth yields crops by itself:” {Mark 4:26-27}

Our scripture text tells us that the farmer slept. His seed grew while he RESTED!

Get Some Rest…

Leave the weighty matters to Abba…

Let your seed do what it has been designed to do…

Just Rest…

When you have done all you can do…

When you have prayed all you can pray….

Just Rest…

Rest in the fact that you are deeply loved by God

His plans for your life shall come to pass!!!

Your miracles shall manifest!!!.

Your promises shall come forth!!!

Don’t pull up your seed. Don’t give up on His promises!!!

Psalms 121:4:

“He that watches over Israel neither’s slumbers or sleeps.”

While Abba is watching – We can be RESTING!

Habakkuk 2:3:

For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, Wait For It , because it will surely come , it will not tarry.”

Wait For it…. Wait For it…. Wait For it….

May The Lord Do for you, as He has PROMISED…..

