Bob Jones Prophesied Specifically About Global Pandemics:

In February 2014, Bob Jones, a Prophetic General, in the Body of Messiah went home to be with the Lord. Bob Jones trained multitudes to walk in their spiritual gits. Bob Jones is remembered for his many end-time prophetic visions that have come to pass, including a prophetic word about the current corona virus pandemic given many years ago:”

“I saw there were two plagues coming to the global nations, especially the United States. One plague was influenza while the other was like influenza in nature. Remember this severe illness like influenza is represented by the scorpion. Thus, the serpent has been killing through influenza; while the scorpion-like influenza results are severe illness that could kill you. There is a solution and it’s authority in prayer using the Blood of Jesus! By applying the Blood of Jesus we take authority over these plagues and cause them to die!

Luke 10:19:

“Behold! I have given you authority and power to trample upon serpents and scorpions, and [physical and mental strength and ability] over all the power that the enemy [possesses]; and nothing shall in any way harm you.”

It’s Time to Plead the Blood of Jesus – Over All the Viruses That Are Coming and Spirits of Death: It’s time we get back to teaching about the Blood and pleading the Blood of Jesus over our lives; especially over the viruses that are coming. These viruses can only be taken-out by the Blood of Jesus. It’s time we plead the Blood over our houses because the enemy cannot enter in pass the Blood. When the Blood is on the lintels of our houses, none of these death spirits can trespass. The death spirit passed over the houses of all those who applied the blood to their doorpost on the night it came to kill all the first born in Egypt.”

Exodus 12:7 &13:

“And they shall take some of the blood and put it on the two doorposts and on the lintel of the houses where they eat it… Now the blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you are. And when I see the blood, I will pass over you; and the plague shall not be on you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.”

He’s giving us the names of many of these viruses and plagues so we can come into agreement with the Father and take authority over them. God has the authority to make these viruses and plagues stop dead in their tracks.

We need inspired teachers to bring understanding about the advantage of applying the Blood over our lives. Some of the best laborers are being taken out by these plagues. It’s time that the Body of Christ and intercessors rise up and take authority over these plagues so we can get on with the HARVEST@@” {Click Here For Source}

Matthew 10:8:

“Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.”

