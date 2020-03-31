A Prophetic Warning: The Trumpet Is Sounding But No One Is Alarmed!

Amos 3:6-7:

“When a trumpet sounds in a city, do not the people tremble? When disaster comes to a city, has not the LORD caused it? Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.”

Rev. David Wilkerson was the Founding Pastor of Times Square Church in New York City. He was called to New York in 1958 to minister to gang members and drug addicts, as told in the best-selling book, The Cross and the Switchblade. David Wilkerson was a great Evangelist and a Prophet to the nations, who traveled the world training Christian leaders, equipping them for the end-time harvest. David Wilkerson had a keen prophetic insight for the end-times:”

AN URGENT MESSAGE – March 7th 2009: An Earth Shattering Calamity Is About To Happen. It is Going To Be So Frightening, We Are All Going To Tremble – Even The Godliest Among Us!

There will be riots and fires in cities worldwide. There will be looting—including Times Square, New York City. What we are experiencing now is not a recession, not even a depression. We are under God’s wrath. In (Psalm 11) it is written:

“If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

God is judging the raging sins of America and the nations. He is destroying the secular foundations.

The Prophet Jeremiah pleaded with wicked Israel, “God is fashioning a calamity against you and devising a plan against you. Oh, turn back each of you from your evil way, and reform your ways and deeds. But they will say, It’s hopeless! For we are going to follow our own plans, and each of us will act according to the stubbornness of his evil heart” (Jeremiah 18:11-12).

In (Psalm 11:6), David warns, “Upon the wicked he will rain snares (coals of fire)…fire…burning wind…will be the portion of their cup.” Why? David answered, “Because the Lord is righteous” (v. 7). This is a righteous judgment—just as in the judgments of Sodom and in Noah’s generation.

What Shall The Righteous Do?

First, I give you a practical word I received for my own direction. If possible lay in store a thirty-day supply of non-perishable food, toiletries and other essentials. In major cities, grocery stores are emptied in an hour at the sign of an impending disaster.

As for our spiritual reaction, we have but two options. This is outlined in (Psalm 11). We “flee like a bird to a mountain.” Or, as David says, “He fixed his eyes on the Lord on his throne in heaven—his eyes beholding, his eyelids testing the sons of men.” (v. 4). “In the Lord I take refuge!” (v. 1).

I will say to my soul: No need to run… no need to hide. This is God’s righteous work. I will behold our Lord on his throne, with his eye of tender, loving kindness watching over every step I take—trusting that he will deliver his people even through floods, fires, calamities, tests, trials of all kinds.

Note: I do not know when these things will come to pass, but I know it is not far off. I have unburdened my soul to you. Do with the message as you choose.” [Click Here For Source]

David Wilkerson’s Prophetic Words For The End-Times:

Additional Resources:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc