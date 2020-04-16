

Credit: Glynda Lomax

The Anti-Christ: Revealing The Evil One

“Soon the most evil leader of all time will step onto the world stage. He will bring much persecution to My people, for he hates all that is of Me and will seek to remove even My Word from the earth. He seeks to set up his throne and replace Me in the hearts of My people.

When persecution abounds, will you still call Me Lord? Will you worship Me, or will fear and doubt fill your mind? Will you abandon your faith in Me for other gods when all hope seems lost in the world? When I cannot answer your prayers (because all must be fulfilled), will I remain your God or will you turn to another?

Elijah walked in My mighty power in the time of an evil leader and continued to do My will and proclaim My Name.

What will you do? When you can no longer feed yourselves? When you can no longer feed those you love? What will you choose?

2 Thessalonians 2:2-4:

“That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”

2 Timothy 3:12:

“Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.”

James 1:2-8:

“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations. Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing. If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.”

Matthew 17:10-11:

“And his disciples asked him, saying, Why then say the scribes that Elias must first come? And Jesus answered and said unto them, Elias truly shall first come, and restore all things.”

Revelation 13:16-17:

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

