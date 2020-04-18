fbpx

/ Leave a Comment

by

Skin to Skin: Lingering In The Presence of God: A 90-Day Soaking Challenge With Tiphani Montgomery!

Beloveds, can I challenge you to go deeper with me in experiencing the PRESENCE of the Lord in a fulfilling way!”

Spend 1 Hour of Uninterrupted Soaking Time With Abba!!!

NO REQUESTS…

THIS IS NOT PRAYER TIME…

SOAK IN GOD’S PRESENCE!!!

RECEIVE GOD’S HEART FOR YOU!!!

ALLOW GOD TO BREATH NEW LIFE INTO YOU!

ALLOW GOD TO RESTORE YOUR IDENTITY & YOUR PURPOSE!!! 

About The Challenge:

 

Father Holding Newborn Baby Photograph by Lise Gagne

The bond between newborn and parent is one of life’s most intimate moments.  Just as a newborn lays nestled close to a parent’s heart, becoming one in rhythm, breath, sound, smell, and heartbeat; So do we become ONE with our Heavenly Father, as we nestle ourselves in His presence; receiving all the love, acceptance, and sustenance that we will ever need.

In the world of a newborn, skin to skin contact forms bonds of safety, love, warmth, satisfaction, acceptance, wellness, fulfillment, and wholenessIn like manner, as children of God, when we spend time in God’s presence we too can experience the intimate tenderness of our loving Father.”

When we nestle ourselves in Abba’s loving embrace, He LOVES all our cares away.  Every disappointment, wound, hurt, and vulnerability is washed away in the light of His wonderful PRESENCE.”

In the Father’s loving-snuggling embrace, He caresses our souls and quiets our restless-anxious hearts  Receive CONFIDENCE and REASSURANCE in the presence of the LORD!  Don’t wrestle….NESTLE!!!

Worship Experience:

 

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc

Category: Between The Porch & Altar Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts
Bill Hamon – 2020 Word of the Lord
Mornings With The Holy Spirit
IHOP Prayer Room Live Stream
Atomic Prayer – Cindy Trimm
The Favor of God
The Book of Psalms
Salvation: Following Jesus

If this ministry is a blessing to you, please partner with this effort in bringing encouragement and inspiration to the Body of Messiah. CashApp: $KenyetteMills

Atomic Prayer: Combating Cancer Through Prayer

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: