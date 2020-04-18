Skin to Skin: Lingering In The Presence of God: A 90-Day Soaking Challenge With Tiphani Montgomery!

Beloveds, can I challenge you to go deeper with me in experiencing the PRESENCE of the Lord in a fulfilling way!”

Spend 1 Hour of Uninterrupted Soaking Time With Abba!!!

NO REQUESTS…

THIS IS NOT PRAYER TIME…

SOAK IN GOD’S PRESENCE!!!

RECEIVE GOD’S HEART FOR YOU!!!

ALLOW GOD TO BREATH NEW LIFE INTO YOU!

ALLOW GOD TO RESTORE YOUR IDENTITY & YOUR PURPOSE!!!

About The Challenge:

The bond between newborn and parent is one of life’s most intimate moments. Just as a newborn lays nestled close to a parent’s heart, becoming one in rhythm, breath, sound, smell, and heartbeat; So do we become ONE with our Heavenly Father, as we nestle ourselves in His presence; receiving all the love, acceptance, and sustenance that we will ever need.

In the world of a newborn, skin to skin contact forms bonds of safety, love, warmth, satisfaction, acceptance, wellness, fulfillment, and wholeness. In like manner, as children of God, when we spend time in God’s presence we too can experience the intimate tenderness of our loving Father.”

When we nestle ourselves in Abba’s loving embrace, He LOVES all our cares away. Every disappointment, wound, hurt, and vulnerability is washed away in the light of His wonderful PRESENCE.”

In the Father’s loving-snuggling embrace, He caresses our souls and quiets our restless-anxious hearts Receive CONFIDENCE and REASSURANCE in the presence of the LORD! Don’t wrestle….NESTLE!!!

Worship Experience:

_____________________

If you have not repented of your sins and made Jesus your Lord and Savior, please do so NOW! If you do not have a personal love relationship with Jesus, please invite Jesus into your heart NOW! CLICK HERE!

