All Things In Common: Establishing Apostolic Home Church Networks:

As prophetic people we can discern that devastating changes to society are approaching during the end times. Church as we know it may never be the same again. As God’s people we must have foresight to successfully navigate the days ahead.”

I believe that even when church opens again after the stay-at-home orders are lifted, we will soon find ourselves in a similar situation as more crisis’ arise and end-time prophecies are fullfilled.

A Prophetic Word: A great scathing is coming upon the Church, as destructive political powers position themselves to invoke a New World Order; which will be a corrupt political and religious system. Many denominations will follow after this system. Many Believers will be led astray by this system. I believe that we will soon go back to of how the early church fellowshiped. {Click Here: The Dragon, The Beast, The False Prophet & The Unholy Church State Union) “

Acts 2:46-47:

“And they continued daily with one accord in the Temple, and breaking bread at home, did eat their meat together with gladness and singleness of heart, Praising God, and had favor with all the people: and the Lord added to the Church from day to day, such as should be saved.”

For most Believers, the words “congregation” or “church” causes us to think about images of stained-glass windows, altars, pews, and large edifices.

For most of us, church attendance gives a sense of stability to our faith, as well as a special space to worship God and to meet with other members. However, in these changing times, we must re-think ministry. This world is about to face the greatest persecution of Believers like we have not yet seen. It would be wise for Church pastors and leaders to re-think ministry to include an apostolic network of house church ministries.

In Iran, the Kingdom of God is advancing by the thousands; despite not meeting in buildings. {Click Here: Sheep Among Wolves}

As prophetic people, we must prepare ourselves to function in various capacities in the years to come. More and more, people will desire to fellowship close to home, in safe, and intimate settings.

The Early Church :

The New Testament provides several other references to house churches. These were evidently family homes where early believers would gather and ponder the life and message of Jesus and grow in their faith, supporting each other with prayer and Christian love. At the time, early Believers were persecuted and even killed for their faith, so home church offered a safe refuge for Believers to support one another. The following Biblical references gives us a colorful glimpse of ancient Christian life.

Mary’s House Church :

Acts 12:12:

“When he [Peter] realized this, he went to the house of Mary, the mother of John who is called Mark, where there were many people gathered in prayer”

This verse occurs after the ruler of Judea, King Herod Agrippa, suddenly became intolerant of Christians. Seeking to win support from Pharisaic Jews, he had James “the brother of the Lord” beheaded and Peter thrown into prison (Acts 12:1-3). An angel visited him there and miraculously guided Peter’s escape. The amazed apostle ran to Mary’s house to tell the Christians praying there what had happened. The astonished worshipers listened while Peter asked them to tell others about this miracle.

Lydia’s House Church:

Acts 16:40:

“When they [Paul and Silas] had come out of the prison, they went to Lydia’s house where they saw and encouraged the brothers, and then they left”

Lydia, who sold purple cloth in Philippi, met Paul during his second missionary journey, as he crossed into Europe to preach the gospel. After spending some time in that city (now in ruins in northeastern Greece), Paul and Silas went along a river, seeking a place of prayer. There they met a group of women and began speaking to them, telling them about the life of Christ. Lydia was so profoundly struck by Paul’s words that she and her household were baptized and she offered Paul and Silas lodging in her home.

Prisca and Aquila’s House Churches:

Romans 16:3-5:

“Greet Prisca and Aquila, my co-workers in Christ Jesus…greet also the church at their house.”

Prisca (also known as Priscilla) and Aquila first appear in Acts of the Apostles when Paul arrives in Corinth during his second missionary journey (Acts 18:1-2). Tent makers by trade, this Jewish-Christian couple had recently left Rome after Emperor Claudius expelled Jews from the city. Settling in Corinth, they allowed Paul, a fellow tent maker, to stay at their home and assisted in his ministry.

Nympha’s House Church:

Colossians 4:15:

“Give greetings to the brothers in Laodicea and to Nympha and to the church in her house.”

When Paul wrote his letter to the Christians in Colossae, he extended an additional greeting to the Christian community in Laodicea (now in ruins near Colossae in modern-day Turkey). This letter includes a greeting to Nympha, who apparently let her house be used as a church. Although some manuscripts give the masculine name “Nymphas,” most scholars agree that this person was a woman, Nympha.

Philemon and Apphia’s House Church:

Philemon 1:2:

“Paul, a prisoner for Christ Jesus, and Timothy our brother, to Philemon, our beloved and our co-worker, to Apphia our sister, to Archippus our fellow soldier, and to the church at your house.”

Philemon and Apphia, a well-to-do couple in Colossae, had become Christians through Paul’s ministry.

Establishing Your House Church:

While the New Testament offers only slight clues about the function of house churches and their owners, there is still much to ponder. These references in scripture help us to reflect a generous spirit of the early Believers. The selfless giving of these house church providers gave Christianity the opportunity to take root and grow during a time of persecution. When Christianity became legal, its members started to construct buildings reserved exclusively for worship.

When the time comes, speak with your Pastor regarding opening your home up for prayer groups, Bible study groups, dinners, and celebrations. In the perilous times to come being connected to one another through a House Church will prove the emotional and spiritual support needed in the days ahead.”

Mary, Lydia, Nympha, Prisca and Aquila, Philemon and Apphia are strong role models exemplifying generous dedication to the Body of Messiah and the faithful building of His Kingdom, during times of persecution.

