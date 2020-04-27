Sheep Among Wolves

Beloveds, at the beginning of 2020, the Lord spoke that 2020 would be a year of CLEAR VISION. God is truly speaking to us in this hour. It is important to God’s vision for the days ahead. We must ask God for Hindsight, Insight, and Foresight so that we properly navigate life during these end-times.”

Hindsight is the understanding of a situation or event AFTER it has happened or developed. Hindsight gives us the ability to look back and dissect what we learned in the previous season. If we do not learn from our mistakes we are bound to repeat them. We must ask ourselves, what lessons can we learn from our previous seasons?

Insight is the intuitive understanding of CURRENT situations. Insight gives us the ability to properly discern and navigate our present circumstances. In this time of rest and reset, what is God saying? What is on God’s mind concerning you personally and the present situation?

Foresight is the ability to correctly discern what will happen in the FUTURE and plan your actions based on this knowledge. You must ask yourself, what is God speaking to about the future? How do I plan accordingly?

Proverbs 22:3:

“A prudent man foresees evil and hides himself, But the simple pass on and are punished.”

A Prophetic Word: A great scathing is coming upon the Church, as destructive political powers position themselves to invoke a New World Order; which will be a corrupt political and religious system. Many denominations will follow after this system. Many Believers will be led astray by this system. {Click Here: The Dragon, The Beast, The False Prophet & The Unholy Church State Union)”

2 Thessalonians 2:4:

“Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.”

In these last days, the anti-Christ will be revealed. Many will be deceived and follow him. However, a remnant movement will rise, and it will not be Church as usual. I believe that the remnant will look much like the early Church in (Acts 2:46-47.)

In Iran, the Kingdom of God is advancing by the thousands; despite not meeting in buildings. We must prepare ourselves to function in this capacity in the years to come. (Click Here: All Things In Common: Establishing Apostolic Home Group Networks)

This world is about to face the greatest persecution of Believers like we have not yet seen. It would be wise for Church pastors and leaders to re-think ministry to include an apostolic network of house church ministries. (Click Here: Apostolic Home Church Networks: “

Acts 2:46-47:

“And they continued daily with one accord in the Temple, and breaking bread at home, did eat their meat together with gladness and singleness of heart, Praising God, and had favor with all the people: and the Lord added to the Church from day to day, such as should be saved.”

