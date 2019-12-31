The History of Watchnight Service:

Who is going to attend a WATCH NIGHT service TONIGHT?

New Years Eve WATCH NIGHT service is an Afro-American tradition. WATCH NIGHT can be traced back to December 31, 1862, also known as “Freedom’s Eve.”

The service usually begins around 10:00 PM and ends after midnight with the entrance of the New Year.

On the first WATCH NIGHT, people of color came together in congregations and private homes all across the nation, anxiously awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation actually had become law. Then, at the stroke of midnight, it was January 1, 1863, and all slaves in the Confederate States were declared legally free.

When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as people fell to their knees and thanked God.

Since then, people of color have gathered in congregations annually on New Year’s Eve, praising God for bringing us safely through another year.

It’s been 146 years since that first WATCH NIGHT. Year after year, to continue my WATCH NIGHT tradition, my husband and I usually are in the House of the Lord, bringing in the New Year – if we don’t fall asleep! ☺



May New Year 2020 be your best year heretofore. May each New Year abound in Blessings, Miracles, Victory, & Dominion. In Yeshua’s name – Amen!

