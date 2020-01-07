Credit: Lana Vaswer Ministries

New Direction! New Dimensions!

There are many in the Body of Messiah that are waiting on direction from God. Many are asking the Lord, “Father, what direction should I to take?”

Beloveds, in this new season, there is a fresh empowerment of the Spirit of God to go further than we have gone before and to do more than we ever thought we could do. We are being re-introduced to the power of God in this season. In this season, we are being called up HIGHER. God is leading us down new pathways that lead us to deeper fellowship with Him.

Beloveds, trust God in this season of. God knows what He is doing. God is re-setting our focus. God is leading us to a place of greater intimacy with Him. God is leading us to new levels of influence that will extend the Kingdom of God on the earth. However, before the promotion comes, God will ensure that we are FORTIFIED and GROUNDED in Him alone. God is breaking off the fear of man from us; so that we can not be swayed by the words of man. If we live for the approval of others, we will die from their rejection or insults. We must stand confidently in God alone!

Beloveds, God is moving! Get ready for an unexpected change of direction in this season! When God says turn right – TURN RIGHT! In this season of transition God will demonstrate His power, His provision, and His grace. God is setting us up for greater increase (Matthew 19:29). God is leading us into new pathways for our good. In this season, do not look back at that which has been lost. God will fill every empty place we bring Him. God will establish new alignments. Our greatest season is ahead of us.

Phil 4:12-13 {Passion Translation}:

“I know what it means to lack, and I know what it means to experience overwhelming abundance. For I’m trained in the secret of overcoming all things, whether in fullness or in hunger. And I find that the strength of Christ’s explosive power infuses me to conquer every difficulty.”

I heard the Lord say, that this season marks some pivotal transitions. This new season will position us in our destiny. In this season God is maturing us, so that His purposes will be established in us.

Beloveds, this is a season of putting our head between our knees and seeking God’s instructions (1 King 18:42). We must OBEY God fully. This new season will require a new level of trust and surrender.

So, if God says turn the page, we must turn the page with Him. Get ready to see your life take on a new direction!

Ephesians 3:20:

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”

In this season, going higher means going deeper. As we approach the Father’s throne we hear the sound of music and dancing. In this season, God is awaking the slumbered and comfortable. God will make known His awe, beauty, splendor, and wonder. The entire earth is waiting for the expressions of the wonders of who God is. This is a season of renaissance, recovery, restitution, and reawakening. We must take the challenge to go deeper. We must run to that secret place, where we are fascinated with His beauty; in awe of His splendor; and exhilarated in His presence.”

Prophetic Inspiration:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

4/LgEzignZqptd-cND_bC7nqoSgJSKNW4xZjrdx-Kn4EVD2kixfcnKXYc