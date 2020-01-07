Prophetic Mentoring: Alignment Is The Key To Your Assignment:

Spiritually speaking, alignment, pertains to being “lined-up” and in “agreement” with God’s move. For instance, alignment can look like Moses and the children of Israel navigating the wilderness moving towards the Promised Land, following the cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night (Exodus 13:21).

Moses and the children of Israel aligned themselves with God. “Whether the cloud stayed over the tabernacle for two days or a month or a year, the children of Israel would remain in camp and not set out; but when it lifted, they would set out.” (Numbers 9:22). The children of Israel moved when God moved!

Our assignments become clear as we stay in alignment. Alignment does NOT mean easy assignments. Alignment means God-ordained assignments. (Numbers 14:30), tells us that because Joshua and Caleb remained aligned to God’s instructions they enter the Promised Land. If we want to walk in our fullest potential, we must OBEY God’s instructions.

The DNA of Spiritual Alignment:

Every congregation has its own unique DNA. This includes culture, vision, mission, values, and teaching emphases. Differences in vision, values, and teaching can cause personal frustrations. Ideally, you should have the similar ‘DNA’ to that of the congregation or organization you are ministering with.

Alignment is the KEY to your assignment! If you feel like you do not carry the spiritual DNA of the ministry in which you serve, you need to PRAY! Seek God. Talk with leadership. Perhaps, a conversation will bring about proper alignment. Also, a good mentor or leader will recognize when someone may be better suited somewhere else.

🎯Another department …

🎯Another ministry …

🎯Another church …

🎯Another function…

🎯Another team…

A good mentor or leader will help you connect to the proper place of ministry so that you can flourish in God. A good ministry leader will not want to lose you; but understands that right alignment is essential for your sake as well as theirs.

The Importance of Right Alignment – The Big Picture:

Studies have shown it only takes 3-5% of key leadership in business or ministry to affect a cultural shift. God only needs a remnant to change a culture and possess a nation. In every nation there are seven mountains that reflect the culture of the nation; business, religion, government, media, arts/entertainment, education and family. A remnant of key aligned leaders can shift the culture on these mountains. When believing leaders are aligned with the Father they will be positioned for assignment on their mountain. They will have an assignment! Make no mistake about it!! On those mountains there is land to possess on behalf of the Kingdom of God.

On these mountains leaders will receive delegated authority for their assignment. In (Numbers 34:29) each tribe was assigned a territory to govern with authority. What territory has God given you? Are you operating in your sphere of influence? Does your alignment position you to fulfill God’s purpose for your life? God’s desire, beyond our individual salvation and eternal life, is that nations come into alignment for the return of Messiah Yeshua. Are you in alignment for the assignment? Seek God for the answer.

