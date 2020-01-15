2020: Separation, Reformation, & Revival:

Often throughout the Bible, when God desires to draw His people closer to Him for a greater purpose, there is a separation that is required. There are times where we are invited to come closer to Him. Separation and consecration are often the catalysts to receive the Divine.

Acts 13:2:

“While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, “Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.”

Joshua 3:5:

“Joshua told the people, ‘Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do amazing things among you.'”

The Spirit of the Lord is speaking fluently in this era. God is purifying His Bride (The Church). There is going to be a dividing line of separation in this season. From out of obscurity there is a generation of leaders emerging that are completely sold out to the Lord and will release the word of the Lord with NO COMPROMISE in their hearts! These emerging leaders will minister in the character and integrity of God.

Malachi 3:3:

He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver; he will purify the Levites and refine them like gold and silver. Then the Lord will have men who will bring offerings in righteousness, and the offerings of Judah and Jerusalem will be acceptable to the Lord , as in days gone by, as in former years.”

The Jeremiah Mantle:

Jeremiah 1:10:

“See, today I appoint you over nations and kingdoms to uproot and tear down, to destroy and overthrow, to build and to plant.”

In this NEW DECADE, We are being positioned and aligned for the purposes of heaven! In this new era the fiery mantle of “Prophetic Evangelism” will strike the earth. The nations will be shaken with salvation. In this decade there will be a rise of the Prophetic Ministry coupled with the fiery Evangelist.

In this season there is a release of the apostolic: to build and to gather. Where some have felt out of place and even rejected because of their prophetic call, God is preparing an Eagles Nest, a safe place for His prophets to dwell. Instead of feeling out of place or displaced you shall be rooted, grounded, and will flourish!

In this season it is important to separate yourself, sanctify yourself, position yourself to walk in greater glory.

In 2020, we will see the rooting out of religious and heretical roots.

Reformation is coming to the prophetic movement. There will be a re-calibration of what we have known to be the prophetic ministry in the Church. There is a re-mantling of seasoned prophets and a raising up of emerging prophets. God has set the precedent for a pure and authentic prophetic flow.

This new mantling will release a greater measure of discernment. This mantle will puncture atmospheres and regions with “thus says the Lord.” The prophetic word will carry weight to break down and root up!

awe and wonder of God is returning to the House of the Lord ( In this NEW SEASON, theandof God is returning to the House of the Lord ( Acts 2:43 )! In this NEW SEASON, there is a springing forth and renewal, of health, and vitality in the presence of the Lord! ( Isaiah Chapter 58)



