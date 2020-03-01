fbpx

You Are Witchcraft Proof

Proverbs 26:2:“Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow, an undeserved curse does not come to rest.”

This scripture tells us that there is no way that any curse, hex, spell, incantation, evil eye, evil wish, etc. etc. etc. can effect your life unless you are walking in violation of God’s principles. 

As with every system in life there are always requirements that must be met for that system to perform as designed. Well, the system of witchcraft is no different. Hence, if witchcraft is operating in your life. Then your life has somehow met the requirements to accommodate the witchcraft attacks challenging you. Join Kevin Ewing for this very insightful teaching.

 

Atomic Prayer: Combating Cancer Through Prayer

