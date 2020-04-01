A New Era: Moving From The Church Age – To The Kingdom Age:

Luke 17:20-21:

Once, on being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The coming of the kingdom of God is not something that can be observed, nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is in your midst.”

Beloveds, Can you feel the SHIFT? We are leaving the Church Age and entering into the Kingdom Age. We are about to experience the manifest glory of our King on earth like never before, and there is much warfare concerning that. I believe that Passover 2020 will be a significant time of visitation and reset for God’s people. The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION in history will occur in the generation in which Jesus returns. Please enjoy this timely prophetic word from one of God’s General’s, Neville Johnson. given just a few months before He went home to be with the Lord.”

A Prophetic Word by Neville Johnson:

“There are seasons within seasons. There are epochs or ages which mark such times as the birth and death of Jesus, the fall of Jerusalem, the reformation etc. There are seasons within seasons which are important like specific years in a decade. The last time there was such a significant timing was the beginning of the reformation in the 16th century. While this was a millstone in the history of the church, denominations began to emerge following the reformation i.e. Lutherans, Baptists, Methodists, and Pentecostals etc..

However in this new and last season persecution will trigger a collapse, causing denominations to begin to dissolve into a people of the Kingdom of God. This will be of Gods doing. There will now be a period of removing the tares from the church. This must happen before the harvest begins (Matthew 13:24-30).

We Are Now Moving From The Church Age To The Kingdom Age:

The ramifications of this are far reaching. On the 26th December 2018, I had an encounter with the LORD, in which I was given some insight into this new era. This is the last era, i.e. period of time before the return of the LORD. This said, we must understand that time is now limited and is running out. Now when major time seasons come to an end we must be aware of the implications.

First there are aspects of the old that must not come over into the new. When a baby is born the umbilical cord must be cut off. While the umbilical cord was instrumental in nourishing the baby it cannot stay connected to the mother it must be severed. So it is as we move on into a new era, much of the old must not come over in to the new. There is much in the old season that will not work in this new season [era].

Isaiah 43:18-19:

“Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old.

Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.”

After Joseph’s great trial he called his first son Manasseh. This is interesting because the name Manasseh means ‘forgetting’ in the Hebrew.

Genesis 41:51:

“And Joseph called the name of the firstborn Manasseh: for God, said he, hath made me forget all my toil, and all my father’s house.”

After the great trial Joseph went though, it was time now for him to forget!

Philippians 3:13 -14:

“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

Change can be daunting somewhat, particularly when it comes to how we do church. However change must come.

One of the greatest pictures of what the end time church looks like is found in the encounter that Jacob had with the ladder that reached up to heaven. The house of God was supposed to be a gateway to heaven where heaven touches earth.

Genesis 28:16-19:

“And Jacob awaked out of his sleep, and he said, Surely the LORD is in this place; and I knew it not. And he was afraid, and said, How dreadful is this place! This is none other but the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven. And Jacob rose up early in the morning, and took the stone that he had put for his pillows, and set it up for a pillar, and poured oil upon the top of it. And he called the name of that place Bethel: (The House of God)”

It pictures an open heaven a place where heaven and earth meet. Gateways to an open heaven will be opened up across the earth in many places and churches. There will be echoes in nature that reflects this change from the old to the new. Signs of the new season.

Many have been under attack from witchcraft targeted against them and also many churches have been targeted over the last few years by this spirit. This Jezebelic spirit has hindered many but in this new season change is coming in regards to this demonic aggression. The rise of true Kingdom Power and Authority will begin to escalate. Kingdom health will start to prevail in many.

The season of trials will emerge into great blessings just as winter gives way to springtime. True Josephs will come out of prison. That which has been built on the sand will disappear and that which has been built on the rock, the teachings of Jesus, will stand the coming storms.

In this new season kingdom love will release kingdom faith, authority, wealth, and revelation.

The awaking of the kingdom within you will bring a tsunami of revelation and understanding. The parables of the Kingdom will also bring revelation, understanding, and insights into this Kingdom age. Change is in the air the set time to favor Zion has come.”

Psalm 102-13:

“But thou, O LORD, shalt endure for ever; and thy remembrance unto all generations. Thou shalt arise, and have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favour her, yea, the set time, is come.”

Psalm 102:16:

“When the LORD shall build up Zion, he shall appear in His GLORY!”

[Credit: Neville Johnson]

Additional Resources:

