Luke 17:20-21:

Once, on being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The coming of the kingdom of God is not something that can be observed, nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is in your midst.”

The Kingdom Age Is Here!

Beloveds, Can you feel the SHIFT? We are leaving the Church Age and entering into the Kingdom Age. We are about to experience the manifest glory of our King on the earth like never before, and there is much warfare concerning that. I believe that Passover 2020 will be a significant time of visitation and reset for God’s people. The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION in history will occur in the generation in which Jesus returns. Please enjoy this exciting prophetic word from Lana Vawser.”

A Prophetic Word by Lana Vawser: “As we can see right now we are in a time of reset and a time where the Lord is inviting His people to come into alignment with Him and the new wineskin and to prepare ourselves for what God is about do in the earth. In this SELAH moment that is upon us as the Church the Lord is restructuring, He is redirecting our steps, He is bringing us into alignment with Him and His ways and the new thing He is doing. The way we engage with the Lord and move into alignment is by having eyes to see, ears to hear, a tender heart and laying ourselves down in humility before Him.

This is a MAJOR SHIFT that is taking place in the Body of Christ and in the earth right now and things are not going to remain the same as we come out of this SELAH moment. The Lord out of His extravagant love is drawing us as His people back into the garden to embrace the refining fire of the Lord, the shaking of God and to move with Him into new things that we have never seen before. It is such a beautiful invitation to lay ourselves down and our expectations of how we ‘think’ it should look, let go of control and fall into the arms of our beautiful Jesus, allowing the Holy Spirit to have the reigns. Allowing the Holy Spirit to mold, craft and shape what is to be the next steps before us and the move of God in and through our lives in the way that He desires it to be.

For many months the Lord has been speaking to me about the unexpected. This is the era of the unexpected and the way He moves is going to be extraordinary and like we have not seen before. He is going to lead His people into unexpected places and positioning that are more glorious than we realize but if we are holding onto what we think it has to look like, then we could miss some of the most glorious moves of His Spirit and divine upgrades that He has for us.

new rhythm God is inviting His people into. It’s a place and a time to really get aligned and He is raising the bar, He is moving the Church into a new level of normal. He is calling His people to walk in holiness and be consecrated. This is a time where the Lord is deeply cleansing the Church. The world is being taken OUT of the Church ( There is aGod is inviting His people into. It’s a place and a time to really get aligned and He is raising the bar, He is moving the Church into a new level of normal. He is calling His people toand be. This is a time where the Lord isThe world is being taken OUT of the Church ( Romans 12:1-2) It’s time for the Bride to make herself ready and there is an urgency of the hour to do that. It’s really a time to hear what the Spirit is saying and move on HIS direction and HIS voice and not the voice of others or the world that come from fear or the wisdom of man that is opposite to what God is saying. ( Isaiah 55:11

God is highlighting the urgency of the hour to be prepared. He is holding your face in His hands. His eyes are upon you. He is saying “I’m here with you and I am going to help you do all I am asking you to do. I am going to give you the grace to accomplish all that I ask you to do. I am going to give you the empowerment and grace to align. Just be willing. Just say YES. Say YES and I will do the rest.

Beloved, the Lord is with you. The Lord wants you to have peace and He wants you to know that you don’t have to ‘work this out all.’ He is inviting you beside still waters. He is wanting to lavish His grace and empowerment upon you to walk in complete obedience to Him.

The Lord wants you to know as you still yourself before Him, as you quiet yourself before Him and go before Him in a place of humility asking Him to speak and have His way, He is going to make things clear to you in how to prepare yourself in this time for what He is going to do on the earth.

This is a time of rapid and very deep deliverance. For those who yield are shifting into the greatest positioning of their destiny in the Lord, receiving significant promotion.

As everything changes, REST, RELAX, and GO WITH THE FLOW in this moment of MAJOR birthing and repositioning for the new wine that’s flowing. He’s helping you and leading you every step. Just say YES!”

