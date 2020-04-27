The Dragon, The Beast & The False Prophet:

Beloveds, we are certainly in the last hour. Jesus is coming soon. Let’s look as some of the major players that will be a part of the world stage in the end times. The Dragon: The Dragon is identified as Satan Revelations 12:9: “The great dragon was hurled down–that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.” The Two Beasts: There are two beasts described in the Book of Revelation.” The First Beast comes “out of the sea” and is given authority and power by the dragon. The first beast is the Anti-Christ; a global political figure with a satanic agenda. This first beast is initially mentioned in Revelation 11:7 as coming out of the abyss. His appearance is described in detail in Revelation 13:1-10, and some of the mystery behind his appearance is revealed in Revelation 17:7-18. The Second Beast comes “out of the earth” and directs all peoples of the earth to worship the first beast. The second beast is associated with Revelation 13:11-18 False Prophet. comes “out of the earth” and directs all peoples of the earth to worship the first beast. The second beast is associated withand is The two beasts are aligned with the dragon in opposition to God. They persecute the “saints” and those who do “not worship the image of the beast [the Anti-Christ]” and influence the kings of the earth to gather for the battle of Armageddon. The two beasts are defeated by Christ and are thrown into the lake of fire mentioned in Revelation 19:18-20.

Although the Anti-Christ has yet to be revealed, he is certainly on the scene – behind the scene manipulating events and circumstances. So, who could the false prophet be? Well, many Bible prophecy scholars have identified the Roman Catholic Papal system as the False Prophet during the end-times.”

Revelations 19:19-20:

“Then I saw the beast and the kings of the earth and their armies gathered together to wage war against the rider on the horse and his army. But the beast was captured, and with it the false prophet who had performed the signs on its behalf. With these signs he had deluded those who had received the mark of the beast and worshiped its image. The two of them were thrown alive into the fiery lake of burning sulfur.”

The Unholy Church-State Union:

The following is the important story—much abbreviated—of how “Christianity” once upon a time was a state-sponsored religion. This history will set the stage for understanding of how things will unfold during the end-times.

Matthew 24:4-5:

“Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many.”

In the prophecy Jesus gave on the Mount of Olives shortly before His crucifixion, the first thing He warned about was a counterfeit Christianity (Matthew 24:4-5). Almost from the start, deceivers began trying to influence the early Church. Before long, there were several “groups”—one group trying to stay faithful to the pure truth of the Bible and Christ’s teachings while others blended biblical teaching with other beliefs and philosophies. Various popular pagan Roman beliefs were adapted and fused to Christian teaching, many of these actually originating with the ancient Babylonian mystery religion.

The Roman emperor Constantine decided to make Christianity the official state religion to further unify and strengthen his empire. He used his power to bring different factions of Christianity together, and the result was official recognition of various beliefs that were similar in many ways to the popular pagan Roman sun worship. For example, by this time the visible majority church had traded their pagan worship of the sun on Sunday replacing the biblical Sabbath on the seventh day.

The state-sponsored church further evolved and grew in power and became known as the Roman Catholic Church. The Roman empire came to hold great political as well as religious authority, so much so that at times the bishop of Rome, who came to be known as the Pope, could enthrone and depose emperors. Because of the intimate relationship between Church and State that continued through various revivals of the Roman Empire, for several centuries the state power was called the Holy Roman Empire—yet it was quite an unholy church-state union. The combined Church-State’s persecution of other Christians became especially intense during that time.

History tends to repeat itself. In the last days, the New World Order will be a political religious system, much like the holy Roman Empire of old. This coming religious political system will deceive and dominate the entire world.”

