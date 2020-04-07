The Birth Pains & The Second Coming of Jesus!

In today’s lesson, we will take a look at the birth pains that will precede the coming of our LORD!. We are certainly living in perilous times. Yeshua (Jesus) specifically spoke to His disciples about the end-times and even prepared them for what they would eventually face in their life-times. Certainly, as end-time believers, the Lord wants us to be prepared for what’s coming. Maranatha!!!

Today, we are going to take a detailed look at (Matthew Chapter 24). From the Mount of Olives, Yeshua gave us a detailed prophetic discourse concerning the end-times. Many Bible scholars call (Matthew Chapter 24) – “The Olivet Discourse.”

We are certainly living in the end-times. As end-time believers we must have an understanding of the times in which we live and the events that will take place in the latter days.”

The Bible tells us that there will be war, famine, natural disasters, financial collapse, terror, and utter chaos during the end-times. Some of us will blame the Democrats and some of us will blame the Republicans for the upheaval that will play-out in society. However, this is simply man’s way of rationalizing the present condition. Yeshua told us exactly how contentious life would become during the end-times – and why! Yeshua’s return is imminent!

Hebrews 10:37:

“For yet a little while, And He who is coming will come and will not tarry.”

Satan knows that his time is short. I believe that there has been some serious end-time demons released upon the earth. As believers, we live in this world – but we are not of this world (John 17:15-21).”

We will be affected by the things that will come upon this world. However, as believers, we are protected by God. The evil one will not overtake us. The troubles of this world will not crush us. God will never forsake us. In the midst of intense darkness God’s children will experience His glory!

The deeper the darkness becomes the brighter God’s servants will shine. Egypt had its magicians – God had His Moses. Baal had His prophets – God had his Elijah. The Philistines had their Goliath – God had His David. When the enemy comes in like a flood the Spirit of the Lord will always lift up a standard against evil (Isaiah 59:19).”

What Will Be The Sign of The End of The Age?

Matthew 24:3:

“As He was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things happen? What will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?”

Yeshua’s disciples asked Him, “What will be the sign of the end of the age,” Let’s take a detailed look at Yeshua’s response.

Matthew 24:4-5:

”Yeshua answered them, “Be careful that no one leads you astray! For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Messiah, and will lead many astray.”

Deception:

Yeshua begins by warning the disciples of deception. Deception is one of the greatest dangers that threaten believers in the end-times. We must pray continually that God keep us alert and grounded in our walk with God, so that in the end we will be found faithful.

1 Corinthians 7:25:

“I give my opinion as one who has the mercy of the Lord to be found faithful.”

1 Corinthians 7:25, tells us that it is by the mercy of God that we will be found faithful – not our knowledge of the Holy Scriptures – not our intellect – But by His MERCY.

Pride is often the wedge that the enemy uses to insert error. I believe that when we remain humble God will protect us. I believe that God will trust us with even greater revelations when we are humble. But the arrogant will be swept away by deception. Let’s remain humble and teachable. We don’t know it all – neither do we have all the answers. We are dependent upon the faithfulness of God to give us His truth. Amen.”

Yeshua also warned His disciples that many would come in His name claiming to be the Messiah. Throughout history there have been many individuals who were false Messiahs who deceived the Jewish people. The most famous were: Simon bar Kokhba who led a revolt against Rome in 132 AD. In 1666, Sabbatai Zevi led a multitude of Jews to the Middle East and ultimately converted them to Islam. During the 5th century, Moses of Crete, led a multitude of Jews into the sea and they all drowned. Many have come and will come claiming to be the Messiah.

Yeshua continues His discourse…

Wars and Rumors Wars:

Matthew 24:6

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must happen but it is not yet the end.”

Yeshua warned His disciples that the end-times will be marked by continual conflict, turmoil, and wars. Statistics claim that since WWI there has been over 80 wars throughout the world. Yet, Yeshua said that war in itself is not the sign of the end, because war will be continual until His return.”

The Beginning of The Birth Pains:

Now let’s take a look at the birth pains that will come upon the world in the latter days. I believe that the the upheaval that we are experiencing around the world today are the birth pains that precede the coming of the Lord.”

Matthew 24:6-8:

“For nation will rise up against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are only the beginning of birth pains.”

Wars and Rumors of Wars

Nation will Rise Against Nation

Famine

Pestilence (i.e. various plagues, viruses, and infestations.)

Earthquakes in Diverse Places

It is interesting to note that “nation rising against nation” is much different from “wars and rumors of wars.” Ethnos is the Greek word for “nations” in which we get the word ethnicity (i.e race). In the last days, I believe that we will see an increase of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and racial unrest throughout the world between the various “ethnos” (races).”

In Luke 21:11, Yeshua also tells his disciples that epidemics, terrors, and astronomical anomalies will also occur during the end-times.

Luke 21:11:

“There will be great earthquakes along with famines and epidemics in various places, and there will be terrors along with great signs from heaven.”

So, Yeshua tells His disciples that when we see wars, racial unrest, famine, pestilence, various earthquakes, epidemics, pestilence, terrors, and astronomical anomalies occur simultaneously – on a large scale – the end of the age is near.”

The Birth Pains Will Produce Messiah’s Second Coming:

If there is going to be birth pains, there has to be a birth. So what will be born from the birth pains? Yeshua gave His disciples a clue in (Matthew 19:28):

“And Yeshua said to them, “Amen, I tell you, when the Son of Man sits on His glorious throne in the new world, you who have followed Me shall also sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.”

We cannot experience the “New Heaven and the New Earth” unless we experience a REGENERATION – a REBIRTH. I believe that the birth pains will birth the Messiah’s second coming! Messiah Yeshua will establish his kingdom visibly here on earth. The King is coming!

Let’s take a look at a few more birth pains….

Matthew 24:9-13:

“Then they will hand you over to persecution and will kill you. You will be hated by all the nations because of My name. And then many will fall away and will betray one another and hate one other. Many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. Because lawlessness will multiply, the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved.”

Persecution – Believers throughout the world are being persecuted and even martyred for their faith.

The Spirit Offense – These days it has become very hard to have relationships with others because people will be easily offended. Disunity, betrayal, dishonor, and discord will be rampant, even among believers.

False Prophets – The spirit of deception will lead many to error through many false Prophets.

Lawlessness – Violence and lawlessness will abound in the last days.

The Love of Many Will Grow Cold – People will have no regard for God or their fellow man.

Enduring Until The End:

A repentant heart is a requirement for MERCY. The GRACE and MERCY of God is the only way we will endure the birth pains and survive the tribulation that has come upon the earth. We must remain in right relationship with God!

We must remain in a posture of humility, repentance, and supplication until Messiah comes. We must pray without ceasing. We must ask God for His mercy and His protection. We must pray that we be spared from the things that will come upon this world.

And Then The End Shall Come…

After describing the birth pains, Yeshua gives a specific answer to a specific question: “What will be the sign of the end of the age?” Yeshua tells His disciples that a major sign that will precede His return is:

Matthew 24:14:

“This Good News of the kingdom shall be proclaimed in the whole world as a testimony to all the nations, and then the end will come.”

It is the responsibility of EVERY BELIEVER to preach the gospel. Believers are the most significant people on earth during the end-times – not because of who we are but because of who God is and what He has called us to do.

Today, the gospel is being preached all over the world through missions, social media, print media, and satellite television. I praise God for Christian satellite television. There are countless testimonies from believers in the 10/40 window (North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia) who have come to Yeshua after hearing the gospel in countries that were closed to missions. We all have our part to play in advancing God’s kingdom.

The Believer’s Responsibility:

2 Peter 3:11-13

“Therefore, since all these things will be dissolved, what manner of persons ought you to be in holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God, because of which the heavens will be dissolved, being on fire, and the elements will melt with fervent heat? Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.”

God tells us our responsibility during the end-times. We must live holy and godly lives. If our righteousness can hasten the coming of the Lord, I believe that our unrighteousness can also delay it. Therefore, Yeshua will take great care to prepare the Body of Messiah (His Bride) before His return. Also, we must be looking for the coming of the Lord. (2 Timothy 4:8) declares, that there is a reward for those who long for His appearing.

Build Up The Kingdom:

There is a river flowing throughout the Kingdom of God, I believe that in the latter days, there will be a divine convergence of the various streams throughout the Body of Messiah. We have been quick to condemn believers, ministries, and leaders, that are outside of our communities. I have learned that it is best to build up the Church instead of condemning what belongs to God. God will purify His Bride. We must pray daily that God will perfect and prepare us for His glorious coming.”

Ephesians 5:7:

“Messiah did this so that He might present to Himself His glorious community—not having stain or wrinkle or any such thing, but in order that she might be holy and blameless.”

The Battle For Jerusalem:

Yeshua will rule and reign from Zion (Isaiah 24:23). In the last days, the battle over Jerusalem will intensify. The battle for Jerusalem is not concerning the land, the politics, or the people. The battle for Jerusalem is a spiritual battle concerning the coming of His MAJESTY!

Yeshua Encourages His Disciples to Be Watchful:

Matthew 24:32-44

Yeshua Encourages His Disciples To Be Faithful:

Matthew 24:45-51

Beloveds, we must be continually prayerful concerning the coming of the Lord. We must recognize the times in which we live. We must look at the scriptures for knowledge concerning the end-times.

Beloveds, become a student of Bible prophecy. When we see the labor pains come upon the earth, don’t ignore them. Dialogue with God about what is going on in the world . Ask: Could this be the day? Could this be the hour? PRAY to triumphantly endure until He comes – Amen.”

