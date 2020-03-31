The Church: Watered Down Preaching Has Now Power In A Crisis! The Church Needs Endurance In This New Era!

The greatest REVIVAL as well as the greatest TRIBULATION in history will occur in the generation in which Jesus returns.”

A Florida Pastor, Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne, was arrested on Monday, March 30th for holding Sunday services the previous day. Howard-Browne faces misdemeanor charges for “unlawful assembly and violation of public health rules.”

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne and Believers at the River Tampa Bay Church, assert that they assembled because they believe that the answer to the corona virus is found in the WORD of God, their faith in JESUS, and the RESURRECTION POWER of His shed Blood!

However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff, stated: “His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk, and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week, in danger.”

In a statement Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne considers church an essential service that is therefore exempt from the corona virus stay-at-home-orders. He stated, in a time of crisis, people are fearful and are in need of comfort and community, more than ever before. Even people who do not attend church regularly, or perhaps never go to church, need to know that there is somewhere for them to go when they need help.”

Things To Come….

Prophetically speaking, I believe that this is just the beginning. The corona virus is a serious epidemic. Yet, there is more to come. There will be more pestilence. There will be more disturbances in these latter days.

Beloveds, what would Jesus do in this crisis? I believe that Jesus would stand in his authority and rebuke that foul spirit of death.

Beloveds, whether we deem Howard Browne’s behavior reckless or heroic, we need to stand in prayer against this plague. There must be UNITY in the Body of Messiah. As troubled times increase, we may see harsher restrictions, which may result in perhaps even more arrests as Believers exercise their FAITH in a crisis. We need ENDURANCE in this new era. A watered down Gospel has NO POWER in a crisis (2 Timothy 3:5-7)!! “

Unity In The Body…

Beloveds, for way too long, we have promoted our TRADITIONS, our ETHNICITY, our CULTURE, and our DOCTRINES above God’s KINGDOM! We are not Baptist, Pentecostal, or Methodist. In the Kingdom of God there is no distinction between Jewish or Gentile. Every label that has divided God’s people has been washed away in the Blood of Jesus. We are KINGDOM citizens! We are children of the KING! There are many doctrines that separate us as Believers, but our common belief in Jesus not only make us HIS – it makes us ONE! Unity in the Body of Messiah is the only way we will SURVIVE the days to come.”

In the links below, Dr. Rodney Howard Browne, speaks candidly about his arrest, the deep state, and the end-times. You will find what he has to say very interesting interesting.

April: The Month of Tyranny

The End of Days Part 1

The End of Days Part II

Revival Is Coming To America…

Beloveds, the glory, awe, wonder, splendor, and fear of the Lord is returning to the Church. REVIVAL is coming to America! Jesus is Lord! Jesus is the ONLY way to heaven! Jesus is COMING BACK AGAIN!

